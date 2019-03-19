Lloyds Banking : Standard Life Aberdeen wins 100 billion pounds mandate dispute against Lloyds

The tribunal ruled that the bank was not entitled to give notice to terminate the investment management agreements in respect of around 100 billion pounds ($132.61 billion) in assets managed by Standard Life Aberdeen.

Lloyds had argued that an 11 billion pound merger between fund firms Standard Life and Aberdeen triggered the right to review an agreement struck in 2014 for Aberdeen to manage its pension assets on behalf of its wealth and insurance businesses, because it saw Standard Life as a "material competitor" to both.

Standard Life Aberdeen said it was considering the terms of the decision and appropriate next steps.

(Reporting by Sinead Cruise, editing by Huw Jones)