LLOYDS BANKING GROUP

(LLOY)
Lloyds Banking : Tribunal Rules in Favor of Standard Life Aberdeen in Lloyds Dispute

03/19/2019 | 03:31am EDT

By Adam Clark

Standard Life Aberdeen PLC (SLA.LN) said Tuesday that a tribunal has ruled Lloyds Banking Group didn't have the right to end a 100 billion-pound ($133 billion) asset-management agreement between the two companies.

Lloyds gave notice of the termination of the deal last February, saying the merger of Standard Life and Aberdeen Asset Management left the combined entity in competition with its Scottish Widows business. Standard Life disputed the claim and the two parties entered dispute resolution.

Standard Life Aberdeen said it is considering the terms of the decision and its next steps, but will continue to manage the assets in the meantime.

"Now that the arbitration panel has ruled in our favour, we will carefully consider our next steps, working constructively with LBG to bring the matter to resolution," Chief Executive Keith Skeoch said.

Write to Adam Clark at adam.clark@dowjones.com; @AdamDowJones

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LLOYDS BANKING GROUP 0.82% 65.37 Delayed Quote.26.08%
STANDARD LIFE ABERDEEN PLC 0.57% 266.15 Delayed Quote.3.66%
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 18 575 M
EBIT 2019 9 300 M
Net income 2019 5 032 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 5,30%
P/E ratio 2019 9,40
P/E ratio 2020 8,81
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,51x
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,50x
Capitalization 46 558 M
Chart LLOYDS BANKING GROUP
Duration : Period :
Lloyds Banking Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LLOYDS BANKING GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 0,74  GBP
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
António Mota De Sousa Horta-Osório Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Norman Roy Blackwell Chairman
Juan Calafat Colombás Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Mark George Culmer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Anita Margaret Frew Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LLOYDS BANKING GROUP26.08%61 808
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY9.15%348 870
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA5.48%290 203
BANK OF AMERICA18.91%282 421
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION10.36%239 995
WELLS FARGO9.94%230 095
