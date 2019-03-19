Lloyds Banking : Tribunal Rules in Favor of Standard Life Aberdeen in Lloyds Dispute

By Adam Clark

Standard Life Aberdeen PLC (SLA.LN) said Tuesday that a tribunal has ruled Lloyds Banking Group didn't have the right to end a 100 billion-pound ($133 billion) asset-management agreement between the two companies.

Lloyds gave notice of the termination of the deal last February, saying the merger of Standard Life and Aberdeen Asset Management left the combined entity in competition with its Scottish Widows business. Standard Life disputed the claim and the two parties entered dispute resolution.

Standard Life Aberdeen said it is considering the terms of the decision and its next steps, but will continue to manage the assets in the meantime.

"Now that the arbitration panel has ruled in our favour, we will carefully consider our next steps, working constructively with LBG to bring the matter to resolution," Chief Executive Keith Skeoch said.

