LLOYDS BANKING GROUP (LLOY)

LLOYDS BANKING GROUP (LLOY)
News

Lloyds Banking : bank to raise interest rates on some savings accounts

08/13/2018 | 01:33pm CEST
FILE PHOTO: A man enters a Lloyds Bank branch in central London

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's Lloyds Banking Group will raise interest rates on a number of its fixed and variable rate savings accounts at the end of August, a spokeswoman said on Monday.

The move follows the Bank of England's decision to raise interest rates above their financial crisis lows earlier this month, with Lloyds the first of Britain's big four lenders to confirm it will pass the move on to savers.

The bank's decision includes rate rises of 0.5 percent on Individual Savings Accounts (ISA)and 0.7 percent on fixed rate accounts, in a change the spokeswoman said would affect millions of savers.

Lloyds and Barclays had already said they will increase some of their borrowing rates as a result of the central bank's move.

(Reporting by Emma Rumney, editing by Silvia Aloisi)
ChangeLast1st jan.
BARCLAYS -1.43% 185.1 Delayed Quote.-7.61%
LLOYDS BANKING GROUP -0.44% 61.6 Delayed Quote.-9.11%
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 18 597 M
EBIT 2018 8 708 M
Net income 2018 4 232 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 5,61%
P/E ratio 2018 10,39
P/E ratio 2019 8,91
Capi. / Sales 2018 2,40x
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,39x
Capitalization 44 596 M
