--Lloyds Banking Group has entered exclusive talks to acquire British retailer Tesco mortgage book, according to people familiar with the matter, Sky News reports.

--If finalized, Lloyds would pay "tens of millions of pounds" to Tesco for the GBP3.7 billion book of home loans, according to Sky News .

Full story: https://bit.ly/2YfY2m3

