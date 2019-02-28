Log in
Lloyds Banking : ' overdraft charges 'fly in the face' of transparency, say UK MPs

02/28/2019 | 07:11pm EST
FILE PHOTO: A Lloyds Bank sign hangs outside one of its London branchesbranch in London

LONDON, Mar 1 (Reuters) - Lawmakers have criticised a move by Britain's Lloyds Banking Group to impose more expensive and complex overdraft fees on customers only months before a regulatory clampdown.

Nicky Morgan, chair of the powerful Treasury Select Committee, said the charges by Britain's biggest domestic bank "fly in the face" of clarity and transparency.

Lloyds, which has a 38 percent market share in basic bank accounts, began rolling out a tiered system of overdraft charges from last month, increasing charges for anyone borrowing less than about 4,100 pounds.

The bank previously charged a flat daily rate of 1 pence per 7 pounds of borrowing, but the new staggered charges start at 1 pence for every 6 pounds of credit, meaning more fees are racked up on lower sums.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has published proposals to drive down high overdraft costs, including a ban on tiered charges, with enforcement potentially starting as early as December.

The watchdog said the average arranged overdraft across the British banking sector is about 250 pounds.

"It’s puzzling that whilst welcoming the FCA's simplification proposals, Lloyds Banking Group has introduced such a complex tiered system for – potentially – a relatively short period of time," Morgan said.

In a letter to Morgan, Lloyds Chief Executive Antonio Horta-Osorio defended the fee changes and said the bank had already moved to help customers by removing higher charges on unplanned overdrafts, in line with the FCA's recent proposals.

A spokesman for Lloyds said the lender would reflect on the points raised by the Treasury Select Committee.

The spokesman added: "We have been working closely with the FCA and other stakeholders on overdrafts and we are fully participating in the FCA's consultation process.  

"Overdrafts are an important issue and we will continue to listen to the views of the FCA and other stakeholders on the need to bring more clarity and transparency."

(Reporting by Iain Withers; Editing by David Goodman)

Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 18 660 M
EBIT 2019 9 293 M
Net income 2019 4 992 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 5,54%
P/E ratio 2019 9,06
P/E ratio 2020 8,46
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,40x
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,39x
Capitalization 44 753 M
Chart LLOYDS BANKING GROUP
Duration : Period :
Lloyds Banking Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LLOYDS BANKING GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 0,73  GBP
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
António Mota De Sousa Horta-Osório Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Norman Roy Blackwell Chairman
Juan Calafat Colombás Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Mark George Culmer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Anita Margaret Frew Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LLOYDS BANKING GROUP21.27%59 535
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY7.86%349 700
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA9.83%301 486
BANK OF AMERICA18.87%285 534
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION13.81%242 801
WELLS FARGO7.62%234 891
