MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Lloyds Banking Group    LLOY   GB0008706128

LLOYDS BANKING GROUP

(LLOY)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 10/31 04:16:13 am
56.645 GBp   -1.66%
04:06aUK's winter election - What's in it for markets?
RE
04:05aLLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC : Q3 2019 Interim Management Statement
EQ
03:55aLLOYDS BANKING : 3Q Pretax Profit Hit by PPI Costs
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Lloyds Banking : profits miss expectations after fresh £1.8 billion mis-selling hit

0
10/31/2019 | 03:52am EDT
A sign hangs outside a Lloyds Bank branch in London

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's biggest mortgage lender Lloyds Banking Group posted weaker-than-expected third quarter pre-tax profits on Thursday, after making a further 1.8 billion pound provision for mis-sold loan insurance payouts.

The bank posted pre-tax profits of 50 million pounds for the three months to end-September, below forecasts of 163 million pounds, according to a company-provided average of analyst forecasts.

(Reporting by Iain Withers, editing by Sinead Cruise)

Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 18 310 M
EBIT 2019 9 077 M
Net income 2019 2 855 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 5,83%
P/E ratio 2019 14,0x
P/E ratio 2020 8,37x
Capi. / Sales2019 2,20x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,22x
Capitalization 40 342 M
Chart LLOYDS BANKING GROUP
Duration : Period :
Lloyds Banking Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LLOYDS BANKING GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 65,40  GBp
Last Close Price 57,60  GBp
Spread / Highest target 52,8%
Spread / Average Target 13,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
António Mota De Sousa Horta-Osório Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Norman Roy Blackwell Chairman
Juan Calafat Colombás Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
William Leon David Chalmers Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
John Chambers Group Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LLOYDS BANKING GROUP11.09%51 918
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.29.51%401 960
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.18%289 125
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION28.33%284 425
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY12.91%222 123
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-3.26%200 996
