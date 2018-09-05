Lloyds Banking : to Reorganize Divisions, Create Net 55 Jobs -Union

By Adam Clark

Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LLOY.LN) is set to reorganize a number of its business divisions, in changes that will lead to a net increase of 55 new roles, according to trade union Accord.

The trade union said Lloyds intends to cut 380 jobs but create 435 new roles, in a reorganization affecting its commercial-banking, people-and-productivity, retail, and transformation divisions.

Accord is a specialist union for financial-services employees.

"Whilst on the face of it the plans look positive, not all existing colleagues will have the transferable skills for the newly created roles and will mean some will face redundancy," Accord said.

Lloyds wasn't immediately available to comment when contacted by Dow Jones Newswires.

Write to Adam Clark at adam.clark@dowjones.com; @AdamDowJones