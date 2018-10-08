Log in
LLOYDS BANKING GROUP (LLOY)

LLOYDS BANKING GROUP (LLOY)
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 10/08 11:22:00 am
58.4 GBp   -0.90%
Schroders gains on potential Lloyds wealth deal

10/08/2018
(Reuters) - A wealth management tie-up between Schroders and Lloyds would give the asset manager access to the distribution network of Britain's biggest bank, which would gain investment skills and greater diversification, analysts said.

Schroders' shares rose by 1.4 percent on Monday after confirming talks to work with Lloyds in the wealth sector, although both firms declined to give details.

"A relationship with Lloyds could be an important source of new assets in Schroders' home market. This points to management's flexibility in the way it goes to market and to its savvy around building distribution relationships," Bernstein analyst Edward Houghton said in a note to investors.

Already at the top in terms of market share in its core retail banking markets, Lloyds has been trying to ramp up its presence in insurance and wealth for several years, making it a key pillar of its most recent three-year strategy in February.

Sky News reported on Sunday that the companies were discussing a deal that would involve Lloyds merging its 13 billion pound wealth management arm into a new joint venture with Schroders, with Lloyds owning 50.1 percent‎ and Schroders the rest.

Talk of a deal comes as consolidation in the broader investment industry hots up. Earlier this year, Rathbone Brothers bought Scotland's largest independent rival, Speirs & Jeffrey for 104 million pounds.

John Cronin, financials analyst at Goodbody, said the potential tie-up was significant for Lloyds plans to sell insurance alongside its banking products.

Part of Lloyds' plans involve leveraging its position as Britain's biggest high street bank to be able to offer insurance and wealth services under the same roof via its insurance subsidiary Scottish Widows.

"Something like this I think will be transformative from the perspective of the growth of that business," Cronin told Reuters.

Sky News reported that Lloyds would take a minority stake in Schroders' Cazenove Capital arm, which caters to high net worth clients, and also take on a 109 billion pound investment management contract.

Wealth management contributed 273.3 million pounds to Schroders' group net income of 1.76 billion pounds in 2017 and has been an area of focus for future growth.

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri/Gopakumar Warrier/Alexander Smith)

By Simon Jessop and Noor Zainab Hussain
ChangeLast1st jan.
LLOYDS BANKING GROUP -0.72% 58.4999 Delayed Quote.-13.41%
RATHBONE BROTHERS PLC 1.47% 2478 Delayed Quote.-4.39%
SCHRODERS 0.90% 3027 Delayed Quote.-14.68%
STANDARD LIFE ABERDEEN -1.05% 293.36 Delayed Quote.-32.07%
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 18 710 M
EBIT 2018 8 862 M
Net income 2018 4 123 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 5,54%
P/E ratio 2018 10,24
P/E ratio 2019 8,56
Capi. / Sales 2018 2,24x
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,24x
Capitalization 41 922 M
Technical analysis trends LLOYDS BANKING GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 0,76  GBP
Spread / Average Target 28%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
António Mota De Sousa Horta-Osório Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Norman Roy Blackwell Chairman
Juan Calafat Colombás Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Mark George Culmer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Anita Margaret Frew Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LLOYDS BANKING GROUP-13.41%54 989
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY7.18%385 225
BANK OF AMERICA2.41%301 945
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-6.94%285 668
WELLS FARGO-12.33%256 170
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-5.73%221 015
