>
Equities
>
London Stock Exchange
>
Lloyds Banking Group plc
LLOY
GB0008706128
LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC
(LLOY)
Real-time Estimate CHI-X -
08/04 05:09:42 am
28.043
GBX
+0.62%
04:37a
LLOYDS BANKING GROUP
: UBS maintains a Buy rating
MD
08/03
LLOYDS BANKING GROUP
: JP Morgan reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
08/03
LLOYDS BANKING GROUP
: Barclays keeps its Buy rating
MD
LLOYDS BANKING GROUP : UBS maintains a Buy rating
0
08/04/2020 | 04:37am EDT
UBS is positive on the stock with a Buy rating. The target price is lowered from GBX 45 to GBX 40.
Change
Last
1st jan.
LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC
1.29%
28.2075
-55.41%
UBS GROUP AG
1.84%
11.08
-10.88%
Latest news on LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC
04:37a
LLOYDS BANKING GROUP
: UBS maintains a Buy rating
MD
08/03
LLOYDS BANKING GROUP
: JP Morgan reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
08/03
LLOYDS BANKING GROUP
: Barclays keeps its Buy rating
MD
07/31
LLOYDS BANKING
: Borrowing and lending between loved ones plummets
PU
07/31
UK watchdog says bank customers may need longer-term crisis support
RE
07/31
LLOYDS BANKING GROUP
: Berenberg remains Neutral
MD
07/31
NatWest tumbles to first-half loss on pandemic bad loan charge
RE
07/31
NatWest tumbles to first half loss on pandemic bad loan charge
RE
07/30
WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE
: Stocks Drop on Dour Economic Data
DJ
07/30
Big Tech Outperforms Amid Pandemic -- Earnings at a Glance
DJ
Financials
GBP
USD
Sales 2020
15 259 M
19 939 M
19 939 M
Net income 2020
513 M
670 M
670 M
Net Debt 2020
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2020
36,5x
Yield 2020
1,52%
Capitalization
19 721 M
25 722 M
25 770 M
Capi. / Sales 2020
1,29x
Capi. / Sales 2021
1,25x
Nbr of Employees
63 069
Free-Float
99,6%
More Financials
Consensus
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
24
Average target price
38,75 GBX
Last Close Price
27,87 GBX
Spread / Highest target
122%
Spread / Average Target
39,0%
Spread / Lowest Target
-37,5%
Consensus
Managers
Title
António Mota De Sousa Horta-Osório
Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Norman Roy Blackwell
Chairman
Juan Calafat Colombás
Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
William Leon David Chalmers
Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
John Chambers
Group Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capitalization (M$)
LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC
-55.41%
25 722
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.
-30.67%
294 520
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED
-24.17%
243 013
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION
-29.05%
215 563
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION
-15.60%
184 617
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED
-22.52%
128 675
