Lloyds Banking : Bank fined $81 million for overcharging mortgage customers

LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC

LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC

(LLOY)

06/11/2020 | 05:58am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A woman looks at her phone as she walks past a branch of Lloyds bank in London, Britain

Britain's Financial Conduct Authority has fined Lloyds Bank 64 million pounds ($81.26 million) for failures in handling hundreds of thousands of mortgage customers in difficulties or arrears.

Lloyds and its Bank of Scotland and The Mortgage Business units are set to pay around 300 million pounds in redress to 526,000 customers, and the redress programme is nearly complete, the FCA said in a statement on Thursday.

The fine is the largest imposed by the watchdog for mortgage related failures and would have been 91.5 million pounds had Lloyds not agreed to accept the watchdog's findings early on.

"By not sufficiently understanding their customers' circumstances the banks risked treating unfairly more than a quarter of a million customers in mortgage arrears, over several years," said Mark Steward, the FCA's executive director of enforcement and market oversight.

The watchdog said that between April 2011 and December 2015, the banks were not consistently obtaining adequate information to asssess what customers could afford to pay.

Lloyds said that all customers impacted have already been contacted and reimbursed and that customers need to take no action.

"We have since taken significant steps to enhance how we support mortgage customers experiencing financial difficulty, including investing in colleague training and procedures," Lloyds said in a statement.

($1 = 0.7876 pounds)

(Reporting by Huw Jones, Editing by Iain Withers)

Financials
Sales 2020 15 671 M 19 924 M 19 924 M
Net income 2020 1 072 M 1 363 M 1 363 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 25,5x
Yield 2020 2,79%
Capitalization 24 772 M 31 593 M 31 496 M
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,58x
Nbr of Employees 63 069
Free-Float 99,6%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 41,47 GBX
Last Close Price 0,35 GBX
Spread / Highest target 19 317%
Spread / Average Target 11 743%
Spread / Lowest Target 4 871%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
António Mota De Sousa Horta-Osório Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Norman Roy Blackwell Chairman
Juan Calafat Colombás Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
William Leon David Chalmers Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
John Chambers Group Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC-43.97%31 593
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-23.92%323 117
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-12.83%259 806
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-19.88%230 771
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-5.05%206 922
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-10.21%136 738
