Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Lloyds Banking Group plc    LLOY   GB0008706128

LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC

(LLOY)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Lloyds Banking : Business confidence falls to near record low as full impact of economic shutdown hits

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/27/2020 | 08:18pm EDT
The latest Lloyds Bank Business Barometer shows:
  • Overall business confidence plunged 38 percentage points to -32% in April, the lowest level since December 2008 at the start of the global financial crisis.
  • Economic optimism dropped from 3% to -39%, while trading prospects fell to a record low from 8% to -25%.
  • Hiring intentions fell to a nine-year low, with 37% of firms expect to reduce employment over the next 12 months, however, 20% expect to see an increase.
  • Overall confidence fell in all twelve regions and across all sectors, with trading prospects weakest in manufacturing, retail and transport services.
  • Ten percent of firms report a positive impact on demand from the pandemic, but three quarters say demand has fallen, including 36% reporting a drop by more than half.

Overall business confidence plunged 38 percentage points to -32% in April, sitting near the all-time lowest level recorded of -33% since December 2018 at the start of the global financial crisis, according to the Lloyds Bank Commercial Banking Business Barometer. The steep decline illustrates the impact the measures to contain the pandemic is having on UK businesses.

The results, which surveyed businesses between 31 March - 16 April 2020, reflect a significant drop in both trading prospects and economic optimism. The survey showed that current trading prospects fell to a record low of -25%, while economic optimism also dropped from 3% to -39% but remains above the levels seen in late 2008, despite sitting at a very low level.

The outlook is reflected in firms' assessment of their own hiring intentions, which fell into negative territory for the first time since 2011 from 4% to -17%. While a fifth of businesses expect to increase employment, those anticipating a reduction in the next twelve months stood at a record 37%. In addition, businesses that are anticipating a pay freeze increased to 30% from 11% in March.

Responding specifically to the impact of the coronavirus, 74% of businesses stated a negative impact with 10% of firms say they are benefiting from it. In terms of the ability to supply their product or service, 22% of manufacturers expect their supply chain to return to levels seen prior to the outbreak within three months. The retail sector reported 28%, while within the construction sector 45% expect to see levels return within three months.

The results in April demonstrate the full impact of the measures taken by the Government to shut down large parts of the economy to help contain the pandemic, with sentiment now matching the all-time low of December 2008. There are tentative signs that China's economy is stabilising as it starts to ease lockdown measures, and that may serve as a template for the rest of the world.

Hann-Ju Ho, Senior Economist, Lloyds Bank Commercial Banking

CONFIDENCE ACROSS THE REGIONS AND SECTORS

From a regional perspective, all 12 regions reported lower overall confidence in March. Yorkshire and Humber were the least negative region at -19%. Wales was the most negative region at -52% followed by Scotland at -50% (See chart 4).

In April, overall business confidence fell across all four sectors. Confidence in the manufacturing sector saw the sharpest decline, falling 46 percentage points to -35%, with the retail sector falling to -33%. The construction sector fell by 34 percentage points to -20%, while services fell 23 points to -22%.

Paul Gordon, Managing Director for SME and Mid Corporates, Lloyds Bank Commercial Banking, said: 'April has shown the unprecedented impact of the shutdown for businesses across the UK with trading prospects and overall confidence free-falling across the regions. During this time it is important that businesses take steps to access the government schemes such as tax deferment, rates reductions, small business grants and the job retention scheme and the various finance options available to them so that they can survive through this crisis and be best placed to open their doors again in the months ahead.'

Disclaimer

Lloyds Banking Group plc published this content on 28 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2020 00:17:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC
08:18pLLOYDS BANKING : Business confidence falls to near record low as full impact of ..
PU
12:57pLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 joins global rally, boosted by banks, travel sh..
RE
08:25aLLOYDS BANKING : RBS-NatWest Group announces Jen Tippin to join in new role of C..
AQ
08:25aLLOYDS BANKING : Bank-UK food and drink sector bucks trend as pandemic sees inte..
AQ
04/24LLOYDS BANKING : UK food and drink sector bucks trend as pandemic sees internati..
PU
04/24LLOYDS BANKING : Royal Bank of Scotland backs Rainbow Boxes Foundation to provid..
AQ
04/23LLOYDS BANKING : provides support to 30,000 UK businesses impacted by Covid-19
PU
04/23LLOYDS BANKING GROUP : HSBC remains its Buy rating
MD
04/21LLOYDS BANKING GROUP : Buy rating from UBS
MD
04/20Bank of England tells banks to use excess capital to help customers
RE
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 16 434 M
EBIT 2020 7 489 M
Net income 2020 2 359 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 6,69%
P/E ratio 2020 9,93x
P/E ratio 2021 6,09x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,29x
Capi. / Sales2021 1,29x
Capitalization 21 229 M
Chart LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Lloyds Banking Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 45,91  GBp
Last Close Price 30,54  GBp
Spread / Highest target 126%
Spread / Average Target 50,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -43,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
António Mota De Sousa Horta-Osório Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Norman Roy Blackwell Chairman
Juan Calafat Colombás Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
William Leon David Chalmers Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
John Chambers Group Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC-52.42%25 494
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-34.93%276 308
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED1.77%248 921
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION1.48%194 817
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-37.02%192 422
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED1.04%132 937
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group