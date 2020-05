By Matteo Castia

Lloyds Banking Group PLC said Friday that Juan Colombas has agreed to continue as chief operating officer and director until Sept. 18.

Late last year Mr. Colombas had told the U.K.'s largest retail bank that he intended to retire in July this year.

"The revised departure date will allow Juan to continue playing a key role in the group's response to the Covid-19 crisis," the company said.

