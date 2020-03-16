Lloyds Banking : Director Declaration

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14R, Lloyds Banking Group plc announces that ING Groep N.V. ('ING') will propose, at its Annual General Meeting ('AGM') on 28 April 2020, the appointment of Juan Colombás, Executive Director and Chief Operating Officer of Lloyds Banking Group, to ING's Supervisory Board. Subject to his election at the AGM, Juan's appointment will take effect from 1 October 2020. The appointment is subject to approval by the European Central Bank. ING is listed on the Amsterdam and Brussels Stock Exchanges and the New York Stock Exchange, where its shares are listed in the form of American Depositary Receipts.
As announced on 31 October 2019, Juan plans to retire from Lloyds Banking Group in July 2020.
Investor Relations
Douglas Radcliffe
Group Investor Relations Director
Email: douglas.radcliffe@lloydsbanking.com
Group Corporate Affairs
Matt Smith
Head of Media Relations
Email: matt.smith@lloydsbanking.com
+44 (0) 207356 1571
+44 (0) 20 7356 3522
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
RDNJFMPTMTABMFM
Close
London Stock Exchange plc is not responsible for and does not check content on this Website. Website users are responsible for checking content. Any news item (including any prospectus) which is addressed solely to the persons and countries specified therein should not be relied upon other than by such persons and/or outside the specified countries. Terms and conditions, including restrictions on use and distribution apply.
Lloyds Banking Group plc published this content on 16 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2020 09:36:08 UTC