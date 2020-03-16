Log in
LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC

LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC

(LLOY)
03/16 05:47:39 am
33.61 GBp   -11.30%
05:37aLLOYDS BANKING : Director Declaration
PU
04:26aUK shares slide as central bank moves fail to quell virus fears
RE
04:20aUK bank shares tumble on global recession fears
RE
Lloyds Banking : Director Declaration

03/16/2020 | 05:37am EDT
Regulatory Story
Director Declaration
Released 09:30 16-Mar-2020



RNS Number : 2456G
Lloyds Banking Group PLC
16 March 2020

NOTIFICATION UNDER LISTING RULE 9.6.14

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14R, Lloyds Banking Group plc announces that ING Groep N.V. ('ING') will propose, at its Annual General Meeting ('AGM') on 28 April 2020, the appointment of Juan Colombás, Executive Director and Chief Operating Officer of Lloyds Banking Group, to ING's Supervisory Board. Subject to his election at the AGM, Juan's appointment will take effect from 1 October 2020. The appointment is subject to approval by the European Central Bank. ING is listed on the Amsterdam and Brussels Stock Exchanges and the New York Stock Exchange, where its shares are listed in the form of American Depositary Receipts.

As announced on 31 October 2019, Juan plans to retire from Lloyds Banking Group in July 2020.

Investor Relations

Douglas Radcliffe

Group Investor Relations Director

Email: douglas.radcliffe@lloydsbanking.com

Group Corporate Affairs

Matt Smith

Head of Media Relations

Email: matt.smith@lloydsbanking.com

+44 (0) 20 7356 1571

+44 (0) 20 7356 3522


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
RDNJFMPTMTABMFM
Disclaimer

Lloyds Banking Group plc published this content on 16 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2020 09:36:08 UTC
