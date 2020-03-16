Lloyds Banking : Director Declaration

16 March 2020

LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC

NOTIFICATION UNDER LISTING RULE 9.6.14

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14R, Lloyds Banking Group plc announces that ING Groep N.V. ('ING') will propose, at its Annual General Meeting ('AGM') on 28 April 2020, the appointment of Juan Colombás, Executive Director and Chief Operating Officer of Lloyds Banking Group, to ING's Supervisory Board. Subject to his election at the AGM, Juan's appointment will take effect from 1 October 2020. The appointment is subject to approval by the European Central Bank. ING is listed on the Amsterdam and Brussels Stock Exchanges and the New York Stock Exchange, where its shares are listed in the form of American Depositary Receipts.

As announced on 31 October 2019, Juan plans to retire from Lloyds Banking Group in July 2020.