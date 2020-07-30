Lloyds Banking Group PLC: 2020 Half-Year Results

DGAP-News: Lloyds Banking Group PLC / Key word(s): Half Year Results

BASIS OF PRESENTATION This release covers the results of Lloyds Banking Group plc together with its subsidiaries (the Group) for the six months ended 30 June 2020. Statutory basis: Statutory profit / loss before tax and statutory profit after tax are included within this document. However, a number of factors have had a significant effect on the comparability of the Group's financial position and results. Accordingly, the results are also presented on an underlying basis. Underlying basis: The statutory results are adjusted for certain items which are listed below, to allow a comparison of the Group's underlying performance:



- restructuring, including severance-related costs, the rationalisation of the non-branch property portfolio, the establishment of the Schroders partnership, the integration of MBNA and Zurich's UK workplace pensions and savings business;



- volatility and other items, which includes the effects of certain asset sales, the volatility relating to the Group's hedging arrangements and that arising in the insurance businesses, insurance gross up, the unwind of acquisition-related fair value adjustments and the amortisation of purchased intangible assets;



- payment protection insurance provisions. Unless otherwise stated, income statement commentaries throughout this document compare the six months ended 30 June 2020 to the six months ended 30 June 2019 and the balance sheet analysis compares the Group balance sheet as at 30 June 2020 to the Group balance sheet as at 31 December 2019.



Segmental information: During the half-year to 30 June 2020, the Group migrated certain customer relationships from the SME business within Commercial Banking to Business Banking within Retail. In addition, Commercial Banking has been resegmented to reflect the division's new client coverage model and is now analysed according to SME, Mid Corporates, Corporate & Institutional, and Other. The Group has also revised its approach to internal funding charges, including the adoption of the Sterling Overnight Index Average (SONIA) interest rate benchmark in place of LIBOR. Comparatives have been restated accordingly. Alternative performance measures: The Group uses a number of alternative performance measures, including underlying profit, in the discussion of its business performance and financial position. There have been no changes to the definitions of alternative performance measures used by the Group; further information on these measures is set out in the summary of alternative performance measures. Click on, or paste the following link into your web browser, to view the associated PDF document. http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/5428U_1-2020-7-30.pdf

