LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC

LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC

(LLOY)
Lloyds Banking Group PLC: 2020 Half-Year Results

07/30/2020

DGAP-News: Lloyds Banking Group PLC / Key word(s): Half Year Results
Lloyds Banking Group PLC: 2020 Half-Year Results

30.07.2020 / 09:24
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


2020 Half-Year Results
News Release

Lloyds Banking Group plc

30 July 2020

 

 
BASIS OF PRESENTATION
 
This release covers the results of Lloyds Banking Group plc together with its subsidiaries (the Group) for the six months ended 30 June 2020.
Statutory basis: Statutory profit / loss before tax and statutory profit after tax are included within this document. However, a number of factors have had a significant effect on the comparability of the Group's financial position and results. Accordingly, the results are also presented on an underlying basis.
Underlying basis: The statutory results are adjusted for certain items which are listed below, to allow a comparison of the Group's underlying performance:

- restructuring, including severance-related costs, the rationalisation of the non-branch property portfolio, the establishment of the Schroders partnership, the integration of MBNA and Zurich's UK workplace pensions and savings business;

- volatility and other items, which includes the effects of certain asset sales, the volatility relating to the Group's hedging arrangements and that arising in the insurance businesses, insurance gross up, the unwind of acquisition-related fair value adjustments and the amortisation of purchased intangible assets;

- payment protection insurance provisions.
Unless otherwise stated, income statement commentaries throughout this document compare the six months ended 30 June 2020 to the six months ended 30 June 2019 and the balance sheet analysis compares the Group balance sheet as at 30 June 2020 to the Group balance sheet as at 31 December 2019.

Segmental information: During the half-year to 30 June 2020, the Group migrated certain customer relationships from the SME business within Commercial Banking to Business Banking within Retail. In addition, Commercial Banking has been resegmented to reflect the division's new client coverage model and is now analysed according to SME, Mid Corporates, Corporate & Institutional, and Other. The Group has also revised its approach to internal funding charges, including the adoption of the Sterling Overnight Index Average (SONIA) interest rate benchmark in place of LIBOR. Comparatives have been restated accordingly.
Alternative performance measures: The Group uses a number of alternative performance measures, including underlying profit, in the discussion of its business performance and financial position. There have been no changes to the definitions of alternative performance measures used by the Group; further information on these measures is set out in the summary of alternative performance measures.
 

 

 

Click on, or paste the following link into your web browser, to view the associated PDF document.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/5428U_1-2020-7-30.pdf

 


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.


30.07.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Lloyds Banking Group PLC
Gresham Street
EC2V 7HN London
United Kingdom
Phone: 020 7626 1500
Internet: www.lloydsbankinggroup.com
ISIN: GB0008706128
WKN: 871784
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London, BX, SIX
EQS News ID: 1105917

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1105917  30.07.2020 

© EQS 2020
