Lloyds Banking : announces collaboration with Google Cloud to accelerate digital transformation

03/10/2020 | 04:44am EDT

Lloyds Banking Group has today announced a new strategic collaboration with Google Cloud, as part of its commitment to invest £3 billion to transform for success in a digital world.

The collaboration is part of the Group's technology strategy that will build on its multi-cloud approach. The collaboration will add Google Cloud to the Group's portfolio of technologies, accelerating its ambition to deploy smarter technology and better experiences to its customers across the UK.

Benefiting from Google Cloud's world-class engineering capability, the collaboration will use new advances in artificial intelligence and machine learning to create more personalised customer experiences - delivered faster to market.

Zaka Mian, Group Transformation Director, Lloyds Banking Group said, 'As the UK's largest digital bank we have made strong progress in transforming not only our systems, but also how we work.

'The size of our digital transformation is huge and Google Cloud's capabilities will help drive this forward, increasing the pace of innovation, as well as bringing new services to our customers quickly and at scale. This collaboration gives us a strategic advantage to continue as a leader in banking technology.'

Over the course of the five-year agreement, Lloyds will deploy a number of Google Cloud services which will support Lloyds ambition to streamline, modernise and improve the customer experience. The collaboration will combine expertise, explore the new technologies that are reshaping the industry and offer the potential for quicker and easier customer transactions.

'Banking customers today expect secure access to their funds, without downtime, and delivered through the modern experiences they receive in other aspects of their lives,' said Thomas Kurian, Google Cloud, CEO. 'We are proud to work with such an established institution as Lloyds, working with them on one of the biggest digital transformation journeys to redefine the next generation of financial services.'

ABOUT GOOGLE CLOUD

Google Cloud provides organisations with leading infrastructure, platform capabilities and industry solutions, along with expertise, to reinvent their business with data-powered innovation on modern computing infrastructure.

Google Cloud delivers enterprise-grade cloud solutions that leverage Google's cutting-edge technology to help companies operate more efficiently, modernise for growth and innovate for the future.

Customers in more than 150 countries turn to Google Cloud as their trusted partner to solve their most critical business problems.

Disclaimer

Lloyds Banking Group plc published this content on 10 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2020 08:43:06 UTC
