LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC

LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC

(LLOY)
Lloyds Banking : decides not to redeem 750 million euro CoCo bond due to COVID-19 crisis

05/22/2020 | 07:08am EDT
People walk past a branch of Lloyds Bank on Oxford Street in London

Lloyds Banking Group told investors on Friday it would not redeem a 750 million euro contingent convertible (CoCo) bond as it seeks to keep its balance sheet strong in the face of the COVID-19 crisis.

Britain's biggest domestic lender said it would not exercise its call option on the Additional Tier 1 bond - a type of CoCo instrument - on June 27 and that the bonds would reset to a new fixed coupon until the next option call date on June 27 2025.

Lloyd said it remained strongly capitalised, but added: "As a result of the extraordinary market challenges presented by Covid-19, the group has decided it is prudent to not reduce Tier 1 resources at this time."

(Reporting by Iain Withers, Editing by Abhinav Ramnarayan)

