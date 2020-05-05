Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Lloyds Banking Group plc    LLOY   GB0008706128

LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC

(LLOY)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Lloyds Banking : delivers over £1 billion of Bounce Back Loan cash to customers in one day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/05/2020 | 11:39am EDT

More than 32,000 businesses have today received Bounce Back Loans (BBLs) totalling over £1 billion from Lloyds Banking Group. The payments made to customers' bank accounts today relate to applications received yesterday, the first day of the new scheme, with an average loan amount of over £30,000.

Gareth Oakley, Managing Director of Business Banking, Lloyds Banking Group:

'We're proud to play our part in supporting the lifeblood of the British economy at this crucial time. More than 32,000 of our small business customers applied for a bounce back loan on Monday and received the money on Tuesday. We've lent £1 billion so far through this scheme and, as more businesses apply, that will grow in the coming days.

'Lending through the BBL scheme is just one way we're supporting our business customers impacted by COVID-19. Over 14,000 businesses have had their overdrafts extended and we've granted over 25,000 capital repayment holidays since the pandemic began.'

How to apply for a Bounce Bank Loan:
  • Existing Lloyds Bank and Bank of Scotland business customers needing to borrow less than £50,000 can apply for a Bounce Back Loan.
  • This can be done by simply completing the form on our public websites and eligible customers should receive the funds in days.

Disclaimer

Lloyds Banking Group plc published this content on 05 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 May 2020 15:38:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC
11:39aLLOYDS BANKING : delivers over £1 billion of Bounce Back Loan cash to customers ..
PU
10:48aLloyds lends over 1 billion pounds on day one of new UK small business scheme
RE
08:53aLLOYDS BANKING GROUP : RBC reiterates its Buy rating
MD
05/04Banks baffle investors as art meets science in accounting rule
RE
05/04BoE's Woods says banks have enough lending capacity in pandemic
RE
05/04UK banks say coronavirus relief slowed by lack of full state loan guarantees
RE
05/04LLOYDS BANKING GROUP : Berenberg remains Neutral
MD
05/04LLOYDS BANKING GROUP : JP Morgan reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
05/04LLOYDS BANKING : Hotel Chocolat bolsters finances to get through coronavirus cri..
RE
05/01LLOYDS BANKING : RBS-Pioneering disability tech firm set to accelerate to new he..
AQ
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 15 928 M
EBIT 2020 7 979 M
Net income 2020 2 666 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 1,35%
P/E ratio 2020 22,1x
P/E ratio 2021 6,18x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,40x
Capi. / Sales2021 1,35x
Capitalization 22 318 M
Chart LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Lloyds Banking Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 46,02  GBp
Last Close Price 31,69  GBp
Spread / Highest target 118%
Spread / Average Target 45,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -45,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
António Mota De Sousa Horta-Osório Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Norman Roy Blackwell Chairman
Juan Calafat Colombás Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
William Leon David Chalmers Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
John Chambers Group Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC-51.04%27 978
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-33.90%284 045
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.76%256 404
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION0.48%204 733
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-34.47%200 233
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.34%135 908
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group