Lloyds Banking : enters strategic partnership with fintech Form3

LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC

(LLOY)
07/22/2020 | 04:21am EDT

Lloyds Banking Group (Lloyds) has today announced a strategic partnership with Form3, a cloud-native payments technology fintech, to accelerate its transformation and enhance the digital experience for customers.

Founded in 2016, Form3 is a leading payment technology fintech that focuses on simplifying payments architecture capabilities, in a faster and more efficient manner, while providing support for the industry New Payments Architecture (NPA) initiative through its cloud-native Payments-as-a-Service for the UK and Europe's banks and fintechs.

The strategic partnership will enable Lloyds to investigate and develop a cloud-native Payments-as-a-Service platform which has the potential to significantly improve the Group's payment processes, making them more efficient. The partnership with Form3 will aim to simplify Lloyds' payments capabilities, aiming to create the basis for Lloyds' response to the industry NPA initiative and provide support for enhanced data and new overlay services.

Supporting this partnership, Lloyds is also acquiring a minority equity stake in Form3 as part of its next investment round which is expected to complete in August.

Otto Benz, Director, Payments Technical Services at Lloyds Banking Groupsaid: 'Simplifying payments architecture while enhancing security and performance are critical to our digitisation of the Group. The potential of the cloud in payments is enormous and is firmly at the forefront of our strategy. We are committed to working with the most innovative technology providers, including Form3, to deliver a range of solutions that push the boundaries of what's possible while reducing risk and providing customers with an improved digital experience.'

Michael Mueller, CEO at Form3commented: 'We believe this is an opportunity to support Lloyds' transformation using our rapidly evolving technology. The partnership is breaking new ground in collaboration by enabling Lloyds to utilise best in class software built to harness the unique properties of the cloud.'

Lloyds will continue to look at further investment opportunities to help accelerate the delivery of its ambitious transformation programme. This year the Group has announced partnerships with Google Cloud and Microsoft, including the development of Microsoft Managed Desktop, as part of its commitment to transform for success in a digital world.

Disclaimer

Lloyds Banking Group plc published this content on 22 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
Financials
Sales 2020 15 585 M 19 820 M 19 820 M
Net income 2020 887 M 1 128 M 1 128 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 27,0x
Yield 2020 2,99%
Capitalization 21 581 M 27 491 M 27 446 M
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,38x
Nbr of Employees 63 069
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Lloyds Banking Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 39,52 GBX
Last Close Price 30,51 GBX
Spread / Highest target 103%
Spread / Average Target 29,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -42,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
António Mota De Sousa Horta-Osório Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Norman Roy Blackwell Chairman
Juan Calafat Colombás Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
William Leon David Chalmers Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
John Chambers Group Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC-51.19%27 491
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-30.20%296 531
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-19.83%252 598
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-30.66%204 299
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-9.96%197 668
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-17.12%134 421
