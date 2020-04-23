Log in
LLOYDS BANKING : provides support to 30,000 UK businesses impacted by Covid-19
PU
08:33aLLOYDS BANKING GROUP : HSBC remains its Buy rating
MD
04/21LLOYDS BANKING GROUP : Buy rating from UBS
MD
Lloyds Banking : provides support to 30,000 UK businesses impacted by Covid-19

04/23/2020 | 12:58pm EDT

Since the beginning of March relationship managers have been working tirelessly, talking to tens of thousands of business customers to understand how COVID-19 is impacting them and to provide support where it is needed. As part of the Group's commitment to lend £18bn this year, a £2bn fund was allocated for businesses impacted by COVID-19 to provide fee-free financing to help them with their working capital.

  • In addition to the £3bn in existing undrawn overdraft facilities that was already available to businesses, we have approved a further 10,000 overdraft extensions worth £100m
  • We have approved 20,000 capital repayment holidays to help businesses with their working capital challenges and reduce their outgoings
  • We are approving the vast majority of eligible CBILS applications that we assess and so far out of 2,876 completed applications we have approved 2,382 CBILS loans to a value of £335m.

Our capacity to process applications continues to increase and we are doing all we can to ensure that customers get the financing they need. As well as prioritising urgent cases we are working to urgently process the backlog of CBILS applications that have built up while we have been establishing our operation and processes to offer these loans.

For our larger customers, we are one of seven providers of CLBILS and we are also registered as a dealer and arranger for commercial paper to facilitate the needs of investment grade corporations through the CCFF scheme.

During uncertain times our business customers need reassurance and support, we understand this and are here to support. We have supported 30,000 businesses, allocated considerable, additional resource to meet the demand, but also provide the right solution to suit their needs. This can range from an overdraft extension, repayment holidays through to term lending and CBILS. Our processing of CIBLS applications for those that need them is accelerating quickly and we would expect that to continue over coming days. We will continue to work alongside our customers to meet their needs.

David Oldfield, Group Director & CEO, Commercial

You can find a selection of case studies of businesses we have supported face the Covid-19 impact. For further detail or interviews, please contact our press office.

CBIL

  1. Physio & Health Matters ( Physiotherapy, West Midlands)
  2. LCA Services (Accountancy, Barnstaple)
  3. Bay Productions (Theatre, Cardiff)
  4. Love Teeth (Dental, Greater London)
  5. Class Cleaning (Domestic & Commercial Cleaning, Lincolnshire)
  6. Northern Recycling Solutions (Recycling, Scotland)

Non-CBIL

  1. Choice Textiles (Recycling, London)
  2. Huntstile Organic Farm (Farming, South West)
  3. Jute Properties (Construction, Scotland)
  4. Forty Winks (Furniture, Hampshire)
  5. Mezze Grill (Restaurant, Scotland)
  6. Children 1st Day Nurseries (Nursery Schools, Midlands & South Yorkshire)
  7. Visions Events (Conferences & Events, Berkshire)
  8. Cooplands (Bakery Chain, Yorkshire & North East)
  9. Bluekit Medical (Medical Supplies, London)
  10. NorthEast Demolition (Construction, South East)
  11. Alfa Leisureplex (Coach Holidays, Lancashire)
  12. Walker & Williams (Hotelier, North West)
  13. Metropolis (Media, London)
  14. Bulls Head (Inn, Shropshire)
  15. CFES (Healthcare Construction, London)
  16. Noahs Ark (Zoo, Bristol)
  17. Nylon Merchandising (Music Merchandising, Kent)
  18. Compass Self Drive (Car Rental, Scotland)

Disclaimer

Lloyds Banking Group plc published this content on 23 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 April 2020 16:57:14 UTC
