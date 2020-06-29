Log in
LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC GB0008706128

LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC

(LLOY)
06/29 07:25:33 am
30.99 GBX   -0.31%
07:05aLLOYDS BANKING : to Increase Focus in Wealth Management, Insurance Market -FT
DJ
06/26U.S. Stock Futures Slip as Infections Rise
DJ
06/26U.S. Stock Futures Point to Ending Week Almost Flat
DJ
Lloyds Banking : to Increase Focus in Wealth Management, Insurance Market -FT

06/29/2020 | 07:05am EDT

--Lloyds Banking Group PLC is planning to increase its focus in the wealth management and insurance market in its next strategy update, the Financial Times reports.

--The U.K. bank aims to diversify its sources of income as it faces a long period of record-low interest rates, according to the FT.

--The coronavirus pandemic has made it more necessary to boost the less interest-rate dependent parts of its business, said people briefed on the UK lender's strategic thinking, the FT reports.

Full story: https://on.ft.com/2VtdnfK

Write to Barcelona editors at barcelonaeditors@dowjones.com

Latest news on LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC
Financials
Sales 2020 15 652 M 19 285 M 19 285 M
Net income 2020 1 024 M 1 262 M 1 262 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 24,2x
Yield 2020 3,11%
Capitalization 21 989 M 27 105 M 27 092 M
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,40x
Nbr of Employees 63 069
Free-Float 99,6%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 39,92 GBX
Last Close Price 31,09 GBX
Spread / Highest target 99,5%
Spread / Average Target 28,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -44,0%
Managers
NameTitle
António Mota De Sousa Horta-Osório Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Norman Roy Blackwell Chairman
Juan Calafat Colombás Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
William Leon David Chalmers Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
John Chambers Group Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC-50.26%27 105
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-33.58%282 080
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-20.67%252 158
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-34.27%200 840
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-8.32%199 962
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-12.61%134 434
