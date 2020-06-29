Lloyds Banking : to Increase Focus in Wealth Management, Insurance Market -FT

--Lloyds Banking Group PLC is planning to increase its focus in the wealth management and insurance market in its next strategy update, the Financial Times reports.

--The U.K. bank aims to diversify its sources of income as it faces a long period of record-low interest rates, according to the FT.

--The coronavirus pandemic has made it more necessary to boost the less interest-rate dependent parts of its business, said people briefed on the UK lender's strategic thinking, the FT reports.

Full story: https://on.ft.com/2VtdnfK

