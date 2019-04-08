Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  LM Funding America Inc    LMFA

LM FUNDING AMERICA INC

(LMFA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

LM Funding Announces Postponement of Special Stockholder Meeting

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/08/2019 | 09:02am EDT

TAMPA, Fla., April 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMFA) (“LM Funding” or the “Company”), a technology-based specialty finance company, today announced that it has postponed its Special Meeting of Stockholders that was to have taken place originally on April 8, 2019. The new date for the Special Meeting is April 24, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. Eastern time and it will take place at 302 Knights Run Avenue, Suite 1000 Tampa, Florida 33602. The record date of February 25, 2019 remains unchanged. 

The Company announced the proposals for the Special Meeting are unchanged.

Valid proxies that have already been submitted will continue to be valid for purposes of the rescheduled Special Meeting on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 and at any and all adjournments or postponements thereof unless properly revoked. Stockholders who have not yet voted are encouraged to do so. Stockholders that own their shares in “street name” through a stock brokerage account or through a bank or nominee should consult the broker, bank or nominee about its procedures to vote the shares.

About LM Funding America:
LM Funding America, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, is a technology-based specialty finance company that provides funding to nonprofit community associations (Associations) primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado and Illinois. The company offers funding to Associations by purchasing a certain portion of the associations' rights to delinquent accounts that are selected by the Associations arising from unpaid Association assessments. The company is also involved in the business of purchasing delinquent accounts on various terms tailored to suit each Association's financial needs, including under the company’s New Neighbor Guaranty™ program.

Forward-Looking Statements:
This press release may contain forward-looking statements made pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” and “project” and other similar words and expressions are intended to signify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results and conditions but rather are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Some of these risks and uncertainties are identified in the company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and its other filings with the SEC, which are available at www.sec.gov. The occurrence of any of these risks and uncertainties could have a material adverse effect on the company's business, financial condition, and results of operations.

Company Contact:
Bruce Rodgers, Chairman and CEO
LM Funding America, Inc.
Tel (813) 222-8996
investors@lmfunding.com		Investor Contacts:
Valter Pinto / Scott Eckstein
KCSA Strategic Communications
Tel (212) 896-1254 / (212) 896-1210
valter@kcsa.com / seckstein@kcsa.com

LMFA Logo Ticker.png


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LM FUNDING AMERICA INC
09:03aLM FUNDING AMERICA, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form..
AQ
09:02aLM Funding Announces Postponement of Special Stockholder Meeting
GL
03/29LM FUNDING AMERICA : Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K/A)
AQ
01/28LM Funding Appoints Mark Pajak as New Chief Operating Officer
GL
01/18LM FUNDING AMERICA : Completes Acquisition of Global Medical Insurance Product C..
AQ
01/17LM FUNDING AMERICA, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Completio..
AQ
01/17LM Funding Completes Acquisition of Global Medical Insurance Product Company,..
GL
2018LM FUNDING AMERICA : Signs Letter of Intent to Acquire Global Medical Insurance ..
AQ
2018LM FUNDING AMERICA, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Other Eve..
AQ
2018LM Funding Signs Letter of Intent to Acquire Global Medical Insurance Product..
GL
More news
Chart LM FUNDING AMERICA INC
Duration : Period :
LM Funding America Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LM FUNDING AMERICA INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Managers
NameTitle
Bruce M. Rodgers Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Mark Joseph Pajak Chief Operating Officer
Richard D. Russell Chief Financial Officer
Adam Alma Technology Director
Carollinn Gould Secretary, Director, VP & General Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LM FUNDING AMERICA INC18.67%0
CHAILEASE HOLDING CO LTD--.--%5 403
BURFORD CAPITAL LIMITED3.93%4 917
MITSUBISHI UFJ LEASE & FINANCE CO LTD12.82%4 657
POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED13.37%4 646
REC LTD26.32%4 406
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About