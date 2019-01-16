Log in
Aluminum Scrap Abounds Thanks to Tariffs

01/16/2019 | 07:48am EST

By Bob Tita

Companies that turn junked cars and beer cans into fresh aluminum are seeing business boom thanks to the trade fight between Washington and Beijing.

The metal they make from scrap surpassed imports as the top source of aluminum for U.S. manufacturers and builders last year, according to market forecaster Harbor Aluminum Intelligence Unit LLC.

"There's a huge win for domestic recyclers and producers," said Luke Palen, president of Spectro Alloys Corp., which separates aluminum from other scrap metals and recycles it into alloys used by car makers. The Minnesota company is buying more sorting equipment and adding a furnace to melt more scrap.

The Trump administration's tariffs on foreign aluminum drove imports of the metal down 20% last year, Harbor Aluminum says, while domestic production rose 20%. Pushing up U.S. aluminum production was the tariff's intent.

But domestic smelters that make new aluminum from bauxite aren't able to supply more than a fraction of the market. Instead, much of the increase in domestic production has come from the processors that make aluminum from scrap.

China's slapping a 50% duty on U.S. scrap metal drove down exports of aluminum scrap, creating a glut for U.S. recyclers to remelt into new aluminum.

"It is a complete buyers' market," said Matt Kripke, president of Ohio scrap broker Kripke Enterprises Inc.

The U.S. generates more aluminum scrap than any other country. Much comes from old automobiles, demolished buildings and factory waste. Inventories were rising before China's tariff took effect. Vehicles sold during the automotive boom following the 2008 recession are reaching the end of their lives, providing the U.S. scrap industry with a burgeoning supply of junked cars.

That nationwide scrap heap started to grow more rapidly after Beijing implemented more stringent quality standards on U.S. scrap exports early last year, followed by the tariffs on scrap aluminum.

That has pushed prices for shredded automotive scrap in the U.S. down more than 20% from a peak in early 2018.

The glut could become wider. China last month said it would further tighten purity requirements later this year on foreign scrap aluminum, copper and steel. The tariffs and other restrictions could also be unwound as part of a trade agreement between the U.S. and China. Talks between U.S. and Chinese officials have yet to yield concrete results.

Not all scrap processors benefit from the glut. Companies that buy and sell scrap aluminum but don't process it into new metal are hurt by the low scrap prices. Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. last week reported a 35% decline in profit on the mixed-metals scrap that it recovers from shredded cars.

But companies that do make new parts and products from old aluminum are doing well. Indiana-based scrap processor Metal X Inc. plans to start melting scrap into aluminum ingots for the first time by 2020.

Norway's Norsk Hydro ASA is using more recycled aluminum to make hollowed-out parts known as extrusions that manufacturers use in window frames, auto parts and air conditioners.

"We're trying to use more scrap," said Tim Chimera, Norsk Hydro's director of metal procurement.

Write to Bob Tita at robert.tita@wsj.com

