LME Aluminium Cash       

LME ALUMINIUM CASH
End-of-day quote - 04/02
1858   -1.59%
News 
News

Stronger Dollar Hurts Gold

0
04/04/2019

By Amrith Ramkumar

Gold prices fell, hurt by a stronger dollar as analysts monitored the latest trade talks between the U.S. and China.

Gold for June delivery, the most-active futures contract, fell 0.1% to $1,294.30 a troy ounce. The haven metal is up slightly for the year but about 4% below its 10-month highs from February, hurt by a stable dollar.

A stronger dollar makes gold and other commodities denominated in the U.S. currency more expensive for overseas buyers. On Thursday, the WSJ Dollar Index, which tracks the dollar against a basket of 16 others, rose 0.1%.

A rebound in Treasury yields in recent sessions has also hurt gold, which becomes less attractive to yield-seeking investors when yields climb. The yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note edged down to 2.508% Thursday, according to Tradeweb, from 2.517% a day earlier. It has recovered since dipping below 2.4% and hitting a 15-month low late last month. Bond yields rise as prices fall.

Optimism that the U.S. and China will soon resolve a monthslong tariff fight that has dented faith in the global economy and roiled markets has boosted stocks and bond yields in recent days, limiting haven demand for gold. President Trump expects to name the date of a summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping later Thursday, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Still, some analysts think setbacks in trade talks or more downbeat economic data could stoke volatility in other asset classes again, pushing some investors back toward gold.

Elsewhere in precious metals Thursday, most-active silver futures fell 0.1% to $15.084 a troy ounce. Platinum climbed 3.5% to $904.50, while palladium slipped 3.3% to $1,332.30.

Among base metals, most-active copper futures for May delivery declined 1.3% to $2.91 a pound, continuing to swing in both directions as analysts monitor trade talks.

On the London Metal Exchange, aluminum for delivery in three months dropped less than 0.1% to $1,895 a metric ton. Zinc fell 1.1% to $2,897, tin closed down 0.5% at $21,075, nickel fell 1.3% to $13,160 and lead declined 0.9% to $1,994.

Write to Amrith Ramkumar at amrith.ramkumar@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GOLD 0.08% 1292.9 Delayed Quote.0.74%
LME ALUMINIUM CASH -1.59% 1858 End-of-day quote.0.00%
US DOLLAR INDEX 0.21% 97.29 End-of-day quote.0.63%
Chart LME ALUMINIUM CASH
Duration : Period :
LME Aluminium Cash Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LME ALUMINIUM CASH
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
