LME Aluminium Cash       

LME ALUMINIUM CASH
End-of-day quote - 09/27
2030   -1.29%
U.S. and Canada Reach Nafta Deal
DJ
09/28Aluminum Makers Feel Sanctions -- WSJ
DJ
09/27Aluminum Makers' Profits Suffer as Prices Rise for Key Ingredient
DJ
U.S. and Canada Reach Nafta Deal

0
10/01/2018 | 06:17am CEST

By Jacob M. Schlesinger, Paul Vieira and Vivian Salama Breaking News:

*U.S. Officials Says U.S., Canada, Mexico Have Agreed on Deal to Replace Nafta

*New Version of Nafta to be Called 'United States-Mexico Canada Agreement,' or 'USMCA,' - U.S. Official

*U.S. Has Reached 'Accommodation' With Canada and Mexico on U.S. Threat of Auto Tariffs - U.S. Official

*U.S. Official Says New Nafta Provides 'Substantial' New Dairy Export Opportunities in Canada

*U.S. Will Phase Out Investor-State Dispute Settlement With Canada, Retain Scaled-back System With Mexico

*Existing U.S. Steel, Aluminum Tariffs Will Be Discussed on Separate Track, Official Says

The U.S. and Canada reached a dramatic, last-minute deal late Sunday night on revising the North American Free Trade Agreement, lifting a cloud of uncertainty over the quarter-century-old continental commercial bloc.

The pending agreement will allow Canada to join an accord reached in late August between the U.S. and Mexico and diminishes the prospects for President Trump to follow through on his threats either to kill Nafta outright or to break the trilateral pact into separate pieces.

The surprising Washington-Ottawa accord came just four days after Mr. Trump's trade representative told Congress that the gaps between the two countries appeared too great to bridge in time to meet the U.S.-imposed Sunday deadline, and that the administration was prepared to keep moving down the path of a Mexico-only agreement.

Kim Mackrael contributed to this article.

Write to Vivian Salama at vivian.salama@wsj.com

