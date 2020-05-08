Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Commodities  >  LME Copper Cash       

LME COPPER CASH
SummaryChartsNews 
News SummaryAll news

Copper Rebounds on Hopes for Economic Recovery

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/08/2020 | 09:44am EDT

By Amrith Ramkumar

Copper prices rose Friday, extending a recent rebound with investors anticipating an uptick in demand as parts of the world roll back lockdown measures and trade tensions ease.

Most actively traded copper futures for July delivery rose 1.4% to $2.4145 a pound on the Comex division of the New York Mercantile Exchange, heading for a fifth consecutive climb. Prices have recovered roughly 15% from a multiyear low hit in late March, lifted by nascent optimism that demand will return as the Chinese economy revs up following an early year shutdown. Copper is still down about 14% for the year.

Prices for the industrial metal are particularly sensitive to Chinese economic growth because China is the world's largest commodity consumer. The country accounts for roughly half of global copper consumption. Demand for raw materials in China is perking up after plunging earlier in the year, and some analysts are looking ahead to a global economic recovery as the world reopens for business.

Those hopes have also lifted stocks and other commodities, including oil recently.

Risky investments got another boost Friday from a report from China's state-run Xinhua News Agency that the top trade negotiators for the U.S. and China talked on the phone Friday, pledging to create favorable conditions for a recent phase-one trade deal.

The upbeat tone on trade came after data showing an April rise in Chinese copper imports. Still, many analysts remain cautious about the price recovery, with other major economies still largely frozen and manufacturing activity likely to stay muted.

"While the trade figures are encouraging, it remains to be seen how the trend shapes up in the months ahead and whether the bounce is sustainable," said Edward Meir, a consultant focused on metals at brokerage ED&F Man Capital Markets, in a recent note.

Analysts also cautioned against reading too much into Friday's moves because the London Metal Exchange was closed for a bank holiday. The exchange is the global hub for trading in industrial metals like copper, and much of the world's base metals trading activity comes from London.

Traders were looking ahead to coming real-time indicators of economic activity to see if the recent rebound can continue. Job losses around the world continue to mount, with Friday figures showing the U.S. unemployment rate rose to a record 14.7% last month, the highest level in official data going back to 1948.

Elsewhere in commodities Friday, U.S. crude-oil futures for June delivery rose 1.6% to $23.92 a barrel, also heading for a weekly gain and continuing a recent recovery. Brent crude futures for delivery in July, the global gauge of oil prices, advanced 1.4% to $29.87 a barrel.

Write to Amrith Ramkumar at amrith.ramkumar@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on LME COPPER CASH
09:44aCopper Rebounds on Hopes for Economic Recovery
DJ
03:22aCopper takes aim at COVID-19 with virus-killer coatings
RE
05/06Gold price boosts Barrick profit as miner eyes copper deals
RE
05/04AURUBIS : Copper smelter Aurubis gets EU approval for Metallo takeover
RE
05/03New Zealand Power Grid Upgrade Delayed by Pandemic
DJ
04/30China copper stocks drop most in over 2-1/2 years in April
RE
04/30Glencore Cuts 2020 Guidance After Decline in 1Q Copper, Cobalt Production
DJ
04/28SHANDONG HUMON SMELTING : Jiangxi Copper posts lowest profit since 2017 as virus..
RE
04/27ICBC to Suspend Some Commodity-Trading Products
DJ
04/24Steelmakers See Weaker Demand Amid Pandemic -- Earnings at a Glance
DJ
More news
Chart LME COPPER CASH
Duration : Period :
LME Copper Cash Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group