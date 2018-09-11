Copper Slides on Continued Trade Fears

By Amrith Ramkumar and Christopher Alessi

Copper prices slumped on Tuesday as investors continued to monitor the latest developments in the monthslong trade fight between the U.S. and China.

Copper for December delivery fell 1.4% to $2.5920 a pound on the Comex division of the New York Mercantile Exchange. Prices have fallen more than 20% from their June four-year highs as the spat between the world's two largest economies has escalated, with traders anxious that tariffs will slow the Chinese economy and lower consumption of materials used heavily in construction and manufacturing.

China accounts for about half the world's copper demand and is a large consumer of other industrial metals.

While the U.S. and China have laid out a path to end their trade fight ahead of planned meetings between leaders of both countries in November, some analysts remain skeptical that the two sides will quickly come to a deal. On Friday, President Trump said tariffs on another $267 billion in Chinese goods are ready to go and could be rolled out on short notice, in addition to the tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese goods the administration has been preparing.

"Trade worries continue to consume the markets," said Edward Meir, a consultant at INTL FCStone, in a note to clients.

Trade fears have also boosted the dollar, making commodities denominated in the U.S. currency more expensive for overseas buyers. On Tuesday, the WSJ Dollar Index, which tracks the dollar against a basket of 16 other currencies, climbed 0.1%.

Gold has also been punished by the dollar's strength and rising short-term Treasury yields. On Tuesday, gold for December delivery fell 0.4% to $1,194.70 a troy ounce. Like copper, the yellow metal is near its lowest levels in more than a year.

Among other metals, silver futures dropped 0.9% to $14.055, platinum declined 0.8% to $783.90 and palladium fell 0.8% to $957.

In London, aluminum dropped 1.7% to $2,058.50 a metric ton. Nickel shed 1.2% to $12,260, zinc declined 1.9% to $2,335, tin eased 0.1% to $18,990 and lead slumped 2% to $1,986.50.

Write to Amrith Ramkumar at amrith.ramkumar@wsj.com and Christopher Alessi at christopher.alessi@wsj.com