LME Copper Cash       

LME COPPER CASH
News 
News SummaryAll newsMarketScreener Strategies

Materials Tick Down On Nerves About US-China Deal Outlook -- Materials Roundup

0
11/11/2019 | 04:36pm EST

Producers of metals and other raw materials ticked down as traders awaited updates on U.S.-Chinese negotiations.

"The latest negotiations suggest the U.S. could hold off on new tariffs in December and possibly even roll back those that were implemented in September," said Bob Doll, chief U.S. equity strategist at money manager Nuveen Investments.

"Reports are mixed about overall progress, but trends seem to be moving in a positive direction."

Investment funds specializing in cyclical sectors such as materials have seen billions of dollars of inflows since early October, according to brokerage Jefferies.

"Increasingly aggressive monetary easing globally is raising hopes for a reflation trade which would benefit cyclicals and, therefore, value stocks," said the Jefferies strategists, in a note to clients.

"This explains why investors are sensitive to any sign of a cyclical uplift, such as the rise in the copper price."

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

