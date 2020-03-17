Materials Up As U.S. Unveils Stimulus Plans -- Materials Roundup

Producers of metals and other raw materials rose as governments in the U.S. and elsewhere pledged massive fiscal support to cushion the economic shock of the coronavirus pandemic.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin outlined a plan that could include direct payments to U.S. individuals and provide as much as $1 trillion in federal support for the economy. All the U.S. Treasury and Federal Reserve's initiatives are "absolutely good and necessary," in response to the pandemic, said Oliver Pursche, chief market strategist at broker-dealer Bruderman Brothers.

"The question is: is it enough? Is it enough to stave off a significant recession? My fear is that the answer is 'no.'"

Copper futures, which had held up better than most commodities and risky investments in recent sessions because of signs that the Chinese economy was coming back to life, fell sharply amid fears that demand was set to dry up in the rest of the world.

