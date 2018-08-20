Materials Up With Copper on Diminished China-Growth Worries -- Materials Roundup

Shares of mining companies and other commodities producers rose as the yuan recovered some of its recent losses and investors took on more risk.

Front-month copper contracts for August delivery rose 1.5% to $2.6635 a pound in New York, the third consecutive day of gains after it entered bear-market territory last week. Copper futures had retreated because of concerns that trade tensions and reduced public-works spending was set to reduce Chinese economic growth.

Some steel makers rose because of rumors China would impose new production limits.

European antitrust authorities granted conditional approval to German company Linde's proposed merger with U.S. rival Praxair, bringing the industrial-gas producers' two-year pursuit of a deal to the brink of closing.

Fortescue Metals Group more than halved its dividend after a sharp fall in annual profit as the mining company unveiled plans to change the type of iron ore it sells.

