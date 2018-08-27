Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Commodities  >  LME Copper Cash       

LME COPPER CASH
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote  - 08/24
6001   +1.53%
07:32pMetals Rise on U.S.-Mexico Trade Progress
DJ
08/23Oil, copper slip as U.S.-China trade fight escalates
RE
08/23Oil, copper slip as U.S.-China trade fight escalates
RE
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysis 
News SummaryAll newsTweets

Metals Rise on U.S.-Mexico Trade Progress

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/27/2018 | 07:32pm CEST

By Benjamin Parkin

Prices for gold and copper rose on Monday after President Trump said the U.S. and Mexico reached a breakthrough in trade negotiations.

Gold prices for October delivery rose 0.3% to $1,212.50 a troy ounce at the Comex division of the New York Mercantile Exchange, rising for a second consecutive session. September-dated copper contracts, meanwhile, rose 0.3% to $2.708 a pound.

Mr. Trump said on Monday morning that the U.S. and Mexico had reached a deal to revamp the North American Free Trade Agreement. That cleared the way for Canada to rejoin talks or for the two countries to strike a new, bilateral deal.

The U.S. dollar weakened on the development, which helped attract buyers to metals and other commodities. Many traders have flocked to the greenback in recent months seeking safety from trade tensions, but that in turn has made commodities priced in the currency more expensive, dampening demand.

"Trade tensions are good for the dollar because the U.S. economy is more resilient than elsewhere," said Daniel Ghali, a commodity strategist at TD Securities. "We're seeing a little bit of an unwinding of that, with the dollar coming down, and gold and other metals are reacting to the changes."

The WSJ Dollar Index slid 0.3% to 89.07 on Monday. The index has lost 0.5% over the past five days, helping to revive struggling metals markets.

Equities also rose on Monday as traders bet that the tensions that had threatened global economic growth were easing.

Write to Benjamin Parkin at benjamin.parkin@wsj.com<mailto:benjamin.parkin@wsj.com>

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GOLD 0.17% 1209.9 Delayed Quote.-9.07%
LME COPPER CASH 1.53% 6001 End-of-day quote.-16.43%
US DOLLAR INDEX -0.54% 95.146 End-of-day quote.3.58%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LME COPPER CASH
07:32pMetals Rise on U.S.-Mexico Trade Progress
DJ
08/23Oil, copper slip as U.S.-China trade fight escalates
RE
08/23Oil, copper slip as U.S.-China trade fight escalates
RE
08/23METALS : Stronger Dollar, Fresh Tariffs Hurt Copper
DJ
08/23Stronger Dollar, Fresh Tariffs Hurt Copper
DJ
08/22Zambia Holds Key Lending Rate At 9.75% -- Update
DJ
08/21Trade Tensions Weigh Heavily on BHP's Outlook -- Commodity Comment
DJ
08/21ZIJIN MINING : Three companies from Canada, China, Russia bid for Serbian copper..
RE
08/21Rio Tinto Opens Fourth Mining Pipe at Diavik Diamond Mine
DJ
08/21BHP BILLITON : suffers outage at Olympic dam copper smelter
RE
More news
Chart LME COPPER CASH
Duration : Period :
LME Copper Cash Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LME COPPER CASH
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.