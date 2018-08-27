Metals Rise on U.S.-Mexico Trade Progress

By Benjamin Parkin

Prices for gold and copper rose on Monday after President Trump said the U.S. and Mexico reached a breakthrough in trade negotiations.

Gold prices for October delivery rose 0.3% to $1,212.50 a troy ounce at the Comex division of the New York Mercantile Exchange, rising for a second consecutive session. September-dated copper contracts, meanwhile, rose 0.3% to $2.708 a pound.

Mr. Trump said on Monday morning that the U.S. and Mexico had reached a deal to revamp the North American Free Trade Agreement. That cleared the way for Canada to rejoin talks or for the two countries to strike a new, bilateral deal.

The U.S. dollar weakened on the development, which helped attract buyers to metals and other commodities. Many traders have flocked to the greenback in recent months seeking safety from trade tensions, but that in turn has made commodities priced in the currency more expensive, dampening demand.

"Trade tensions are good for the dollar because the U.S. economy is more resilient than elsewhere," said Daniel Ghali, a commodity strategist at TD Securities. "We're seeing a little bit of an unwinding of that, with the dollar coming down, and gold and other metals are reacting to the changes."

The WSJ Dollar Index slid 0.3% to 89.07 on Monday. The index has lost 0.5% over the past five days, helping to revive struggling metals markets.

Equities also rose on Monday as traders bet that the tensions that had threatened global economic growth were easing.

