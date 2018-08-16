Metals Stage a Comeback After U.S. and China Agree to Trade Talks

By David Hodari

Metals prices clawed back some of their heavy losses Thursday, with emerging-market currencies rallying against the dollar amid easing tensions between the U.S. and China.

The price of copper was last up 1.05% at $5,892 a metric ton, after plunging to its lowest level in more than a year Wednesday.

Gold prices also recovered from their lowest level since January 2017, climbing 0.43% to $1,179.94 a troy ounce.

The WSJ Dollar Index -- which measures the U.S. currency against a basket of 16 others -- was last down 0.23%, although it remained 0.89% higher over the past five days.

That softening in the dollar came as trade tensions between Washington and Beijing appeared to calm, after the two countries said they would hold lower-level talks later in August. Those meetings will be the first since May when talks fell through and each side placed tariffs on tens of billions of dollars of goods.

An assortment of macroeconomic factors conspired to send investors flocking to the dollar safe-haven earlier in the week, a move which pummeled dollar-denominated metals futures Wednesday. The London Metal Exchange base metals index plunged to a 13-month low, Commerzbank analysts said in a note.

The rise in the dollar came as market participants became increasingly fearful of emerging market contagion amid the deepening of Turkey's currency woes and its political spat with the U.S.

The Chinese yuan -- which had last recovered 0.5% against the dollar -- was one of the currencies that slid Wednesday, having already suffered the effects of the country's trade fracas with the U.S. in recent months. That added to the growing market view that the Chinese economy, the world's largest industrial metals market, is heading for a slowdown in the second half of 2018.

Worries over China have been in focus to metals investors because the country is the world's largest user of commodities, accounting for roughly half the world's copper consumption.

While management and miners at BHP Billiton's Chilean Escondida operation -- the world's largest copper mine -- appeared to be making progress toward a contract settlement, there appeared to be little metals-specific news significant or broad-based enough to explain the price slump.

"We regard the price slide as exaggerated, absurd, and unjustified," Commerzbank analysts said.

Rising anxieties about the state of Chinese demand haven't been assuaged by Beijing's signaling of fiscal and monetary stimulus, and an apparent ebbing of supply problems means that investors may remain underconfident of the value in copper.

"People argue that selling is premature, but whether or not it's oversold it seems that these selling factors could linger for a couple of days or even weeks," said Xiao Fu, Head of Commodities Research at BOCI Global Commodities.

Investors continued to be on the lookout for fresh geopolitical headlines.

Among other precious metals, silver was up 1.31% at $14.64 a troy ounce, palladium was up 2.48% at $866.50 a troy ounce and platinum was up 1.56%, at $779.80 a troy ounce.

Among other base metals, zinc was up 2.61% at $2,342.50 a metric ton, aluminum was up 0.79% at $2,038 a metric ton, tin was up 1.55% at $18,625 a metric ton, nickel was up 2.10% at $13,150 a metric ton, and lead was up 3.41% at $2,015.50 a metric ton.

