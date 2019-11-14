Latest Chinese Numbers Show Economy Dragging

China's economy is showing fresh signs of weakness even as inflation continues to tick higher-a conundrum for policy makers as the trade dispute with the U.S. drags on.

U.S.-China Trade Deal Hits Bump Over Farm Purchases

Trade talks between the U.S. and China have hit a snag over farm purchases, creating another obstacle as Beijing and Washington try to lock down a limited trade deal.

Germany Skirts Recession

Germany's economy narrowly avoided a recession after returning to surprise growth in the third quarter, which was boosted by consumption.

Japan's Economy Hits the Skids-and Things Are Likely to Get Worse

Japan's economy grew at the slowest pace in a year as the U.S.-China trade dispute and Tokyo's frictions with South Korea weighed on exports.

Philippines Central Bank Keeps Benchmark Rate Unchanged

The Philippine central bank on Thursday held interest rates steady as widely expected and said that inflation may have bottomed in October.

Even With a Trade Deal, Copper Is No Sure Thing

Copper prices have perked up, on optimism about a trade deal and signs of life in global manufacturing. Traders should pay more attention to weakness in Chinese heavy industry.

Fed's Harker: It's Now Time for Fed to Hold Steady on Rates

Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Patrick Harker reiterated that he has opposed the central bank's rate cuts this year.

U.S. Budget Gap Hits $1 Trillion Over Past 12 Months

The U.S. budget gap grew 34% in the first month of the fiscal year as federal spending outpaced revenue growth, pushing the 12-month deficit past $1 trillion for the first time since February 2013.

Australia's Jobless Rate Ticked Up Slightly in October

Australia's unemployment rate rose slightly to a seasonally adjusted 5.3% in October from 5.2% in September, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said.

Bond Investors Bet On Rise in Inflation

Market-based measures of inflation expectations have climbed in recent weeks, lifted by investors' falling concerns about a near-term recession and growing comfort with riskier assets.