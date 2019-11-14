Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Commodities  >  LME Copper Cash       

LME COPPER CASH
SummaryChartsNews 
News SummaryAll newsMarketScreener Strategies

News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/14/2019 | 05:16am EST
Latest Chinese Numbers Show Economy Dragging

China's economy is showing fresh signs of weakness even as inflation continues to tick higher-a conundrum for policy makers as the trade dispute with the U.S. drags on. 

 
U.S.-China Trade Deal Hits Bump Over Farm Purchases

Trade talks between the U.S. and China have hit a snag over farm purchases, creating another obstacle as Beijing and Washington try to lock down a limited trade deal. 

 
Germany Skirts Recession

Germany's economy narrowly avoided a recession after returning to surprise growth in the third quarter, which was boosted by consumption. 

 
Japan's Economy Hits the Skids-and Things Are Likely to Get Worse

Japan's economy grew at the slowest pace in a year as the U.S.-China trade dispute and Tokyo's frictions with South Korea weighed on exports. 

 
Philippines Central Bank Keeps Benchmark Rate Unchanged

The Philippine central bank on Thursday held interest rates steady as widely expected and said that inflation may have bottomed in October. 

 
Even With a Trade Deal, Copper Is No Sure Thing

Copper prices have perked up, on optimism about a trade deal and signs of life in global manufacturing. Traders should pay more attention to weakness in Chinese heavy industry. 

 
Fed's Harker: It's Now Time for Fed to Hold Steady on Rates

Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Patrick Harker reiterated that he has opposed the central bank's rate cuts this year. 

 
U.S. Budget Gap Hits $1 Trillion Over Past 12 Months

The U.S. budget gap grew 34% in the first month of the fiscal year as federal spending outpaced revenue growth, pushing the 12-month deficit past $1 trillion for the first time since February 2013. 

 
Australia's Jobless Rate Ticked Up Slightly in October

Australia's unemployment rate rose slightly to a seasonally adjusted 5.3% in October from 5.2% in September, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said. 

 
Bond Investors Bet On Rise in Inflation

Market-based measures of inflation expectations have climbed in recent weeks, lifted by investors' falling concerns about a near-term recession and growing comfort with riskier assets.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LME COPPER CASH
11/13New BHP CEO Henry to drive efficiencies, focus on social license
RE
11/13BHP Names Mike Henry as Next CEO -- Update
DJ
11/13MIKE HENRY : BHP Names Mike Henry as Next CEO
DJ
11/11Materials Tick Down On Nerves About US-China Deal Outlook -- Materials Roundu..
DJ
11/11Antaike sees obstacles to lifting curbs on Chinese scrap copper imports
RE
11/11Congo central bank lowers 2019 GDP growth forecast to 4.6%
RE
11/10BHP Sees Development Options to Lift Petroleum Output
DJ
11/09Zambia's president vows to contain debt within sustainable levels
RE
11/09CEO Revitalized Sherwin-Williams -- WSJ
DJ
11/07Stocks, dollar rally on U.S.-China trade deal hopes
RE
More news
Chart LME COPPER CASH
Duration : Period :
LME Copper Cash Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LME COPPER CASH
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group