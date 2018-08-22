Log in
LME COPPER CASH
Zambia Holds Key Lending Rate At 9.75% -- Update

08/22/2018 | 03:31pm CEST

(Adds detail, background, quotes.) 

 
   By Nicholas Bariyo

Zambia maintained its key lending rate at 9.75% for the second time in a row on Wednesday.

Central Bank Governor Denny Kalyalya said the decision comes as the country--Africa's number-two producer of copper and cobalt--continues efforts to support growth.

Mr. Kalyalya said that while inflation edged up marginally in the first half of 2018, driven in part by higher fuel and food prices, it remains within the 6%-8% target.

The central bank considered the current rate to be appropriate given the "subdued and fragile economic growth and...the need to enhance stability of the financial sector," Mr. Kalyalya said.

Zambia is grappling with its slowest growth in decades, driven in part by drought in its southern corn-growing heartlands, and rising government debt. Talks with the International Monetary Fund over a long-delayed $1.3 billion rescue loan have stalled amid concerns that the country is under-reporting its external debt.

Ratings agency Fitch Ratings said last month that Zambia's economic outlook remains negative due to its commodity dependence, weak external liquidity position, large public debt burden and uncertainty regarding the government's commitment toward fiscal consolidation.

Zambia has raised $3 billion in Eurobonds since 2012, and government says its total external debt was $8.7 billion at the end of 2017, a 26% increase from the previous year.

The country, which ships the bulk of its copper output to China, is currently restructuring its Chinese debts in an attempt to steady the economy, according to the finance ministry.

Despite the challenges, Mr. Kalyalya said the country's growth prospects remain positive due to rising copper production amid improving electricity generation, economic recovery remains weak, due to "higher-than programmed fiscal deficits, rising government debt and weak credit growth."

Write to Nicholas Bariyo at nicholas.bariyo@wsj.com

