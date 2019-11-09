Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Commodities  >  LME Copper Cash       

LME COPPER CASH
SummaryChartsNews 
News SummaryAll newsMarketScreener Strategies

Zambia's president vows to contain debt within sustainable levels

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/09/2019 | 02:56am EST
Zambia's President Edgar Lungu attends a signing ceremony at the Elysee Palace in Paris

Zambia is committed to ensuring that debt is contained within sustainable levels through continued austerity measures, President Edgar Lungu said on Friday.

Zambia, Africa's No.2 copper producer is struggling with high debt levels and shrinking foreign currency reserves, and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has said growth is likely to remain subdued over the medium term.

Lungu said at a media conference that the government is implementing several policy measures to protect the vulnerable and reduce the cost of running the government.

"The medium-term debt strategy has been developed to inform the path for debt sustainability," Lungu said.

The government has suspended some infrastructure projects and was also curbing travel expenditure of senior officials, Lungu said.

Lungu said the government was also trying to ensure that only genuine employees were on the public sector wage bill.

Zambia has made progress in its energy sector reforms, intended to leave fuel imports to the private sector and to increase electricity tariffs to cover the cost of producing the power, he said.

Lungu said Zambia could generate adequate resources internally to meet its development needs but this was being compromised by low tax compliance levels.

Zambia's external debt rose to $10.05 billion at the end of 2018, compared with $8.74 billion a year earlier, raising fears that the country is headed for a debt crisis.

Zambia has delayed the receipt of loans totalling $2.6 billion contracted last year in order to rein in its soaring debt.

Zambia will avoid a default and will continue to shun new loans as it reins in lending and expenditure, Finance Minister Bwalya Ng'andu said in August.

(Reporting by Chris Mfula; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LME COPPER CASH
11/07Stocks, dollar rally on U.S.-China trade deal hopes
RE
11/07Glencore strikes deal with Katanga over $5.8 billion rights issue
RE
11/07Glencore Backs Katanga's C$7.6 Billion Rights Offering to Cut DRC Unit's Debt
DJ
11/07Miners Want to Take the Boom and Bust Out of CEO Pay Packages
DJ
11/07NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11/07NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
11/07NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11/07NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
11/07NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11/07NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
More news
Chart LME COPPER CASH
Duration : Period :
LME Copper Cash Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LME COPPER CASH
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group