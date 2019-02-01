Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc.    SCD

LMP CAPITAL AND INCOME FUND INC. (SCD)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. : Commentary Now Available

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/01/2019 | 12:21pm EST

The quarterly commentary for LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE: SCD) is now available. The portfolio management team from ClearBridge Investments, LLC (“ClearBridge”) discusses the Fund’s investment portfolio and market outlook.

Investors can access the commentary by visiting our website www.lmcef.com.

The Fund seeks to provide a broad-based portfolio that can invest in a range of equity and fixed-income securities of both U.S. and foreign issuers, including MLPs, stocks, REITs and fixed income. The Fund seeks total return, emphasizing income and invests using a rigorous, research process to identify companies with strong fundamentals, skilled and committed management teams and a clear market advantage. There can be no assurances the Fund will achieve its investment objectives.

The Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “SCD”. The Fund is managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC (“LMPFA”) and subadvised by ClearBridge. LMPFA and ClearBridge are wholly owned subsidiaries of Legg Mason, Inc. (“Legg Mason”).

All data and commentary provided is for informational purposes only. Legg Mason and its affiliates do not engage in selling shares of the Funds.

For more information please call 1-888-777-0102 or consult the Funds’ website at www.lmcef.com. Hard copies of the Fund’s complete audited financial statements are available free of charge upon request.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LMP CAPITAL AND INCOME FUN
12:21pLMP CAPITAL AND INCOME FUND INC. : Commentary Now Available
BU
01/29LMP CAPITAL AND INCOME FUND INC. : Portfolio Composition as of December 31, 2018
BU
01/02LMP CAPITAL & INCOME FUND INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Fina..
AQ
2018LMP CAPITAL AND INCOME FUND INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2018LMP CAPITAL AND INCOME FUND INC. : Commentary Now Available
BU
2018LMP CAPITAL AND INCOME FUND INC. : Portfolio Composition as of September 30, 201..
BU
2018LMP CAPITAL AND INCOME FUND INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2018LMP CAPITAL AND INCOME FUND INC. : Commentary Now Available
BU
2018LMP CAPITAL AND INCOME FUND INC. : Portfolio Composition as of June 30, 2018
BU
2018LMP CAPITAL AND INCOME FUND INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
More news
Chart LMP CAPITAL AND INCOME FUND INC.
Duration : Period :
LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LMP CAPITAL AND INCOME FUN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Managers
NameTitle
Jane Elizabeth Trust Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Richard F. Sennett Chief Financial Officer
Carol L. Colman Independent Director
Daniel P. Cronin Independent Director
Paolo M. Cucchi Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LMP CAPITAL AND INCOME FUND INC.15.07%0
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION4.62%6 949
TRUE TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROWTH INFRST FD--.--%4 671
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP23.36%3 396
PROSPECT CAPITAL CORPORATION7.77%2 485
BTS RAIL MASS TRANSIT GROWTH INFRSTCR FD--.--%2 196
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.