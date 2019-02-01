LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. : Commentary Now Available

The quarterly commentary for LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:
SCD) is now available. The portfolio management team from ClearBridge
Investments, LLC (“ClearBridge”) discusses the Fund’s investment
portfolio and market outlook.
Investors can access the commentary by visiting our website www.lmcef.com.
The Fund seeks to provide a broad-based portfolio that can invest in a
range of equity and fixed-income securities of both U.S. and foreign
issuers, including MLPs, stocks, REITs and fixed income. The Fund seeks
total return, emphasizing income and invests using a rigorous, research
process to identify companies with strong fundamentals, skilled and
committed management teams and a clear market advantage. There can be no
assurances the Fund will achieve its investment objectives.
The Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company
traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “SCD”. The Fund
is managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC (“LMPFA”) and
subadvised by ClearBridge. LMPFA and ClearBridge are wholly owned
subsidiaries of Legg Mason, Inc. (“Legg Mason”).
All data and commentary provided is for informational purposes only.
Legg Mason and its affiliates do not engage in selling shares of the
Funds.
For more information please call 1-888-777-0102 or consult the Funds’
website at www.lmcef.com.
Hard copies of the Fund’s complete audited financial statements are
available free of charge upon request.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190201005412/en/