Loblaw : Swings to Profit in 4Q

By Kimberly Chin



Loblaw Cos. (L.T) swung to a profit in the fourth quarter as it took higher charges in the comparable quarter related to restructuring and other costs.

For the period ended Dec. 29, the Canadian food retailer said profit was $231 million Canadian dollars ($175.1 million), or C0.59 a share, compared with a loss of C$21 million, or C0.08 a share, a year earlier. Analysts polled by Refinitiv were expecting the company to earn C$1.04 a share.

On an adjusted basis, the company made C$1.03 a share.

Sales increased 2% to C$11.22 billion from the year prior. Analysts expected C$11.29 billion.

