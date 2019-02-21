Loblaw : Swings to Profit in 4Q

Log in
By Kimberly Chin

Loblaw Cos. (L.T) swung to a profit in the fourth quarter as it took higher charges in the comparable quarter related to restructuring and other costs.

For the period ended Dec. 29, the Canadian food retailer said profit was $231 million Canadian dollars ($175.1 million), or C0.59 a share, compared with a loss of C$21 million, or C0.08 a share, a year earlier. Analysts polled by Refinitiv were expecting the company to earn C$1.04 a share.

On an adjusted basis, the company made C$1.03 a share.

Sales increased 2% to C$11.22 billion from the year prior. Analysts expected C$11.29 billion.

Write to Kimberly Chin at kimberly.chin@wsj.com

Financials (CAD)
Sales 2018 46 995 M
EBIT 2018 2 846 M
Net income 2018 1 171 M
Debt 2018 5 851 M
Yield 2018 1,76%
P/E ratio 2018 21,53
P/E ratio 2019 33,95
EV / Sales 2018 0,65x
EV / Sales 2019 0,69x
Capitalization 24 744 M
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Galen G. Weston Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sarah Ruth Davis President
Mike Motz Chief Operating Officer
Darren G. Myers Chief Financial Officer
Thomas Charles O'Neill Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LOBLAW COMPANIES LTD9.18%18 734
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.4.10%39 818
SYSCO CORPORATION6.94%34 582
AHOLD DELHAIZE3.81%30 734
TESCO17.94%29 019
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LTD2.82%26 821
