Loblaw : unit gets medical marijuana license from Health Canada

09/21/2018 | 11:39pm CEST
A sign is pictured outside a Loblaw supermarket in Ottawa

(Reuters) - Loblaw Cos Ltd's drugstore chain on Friday received approval from Health Canada to be a licensed producer of cannabis for medical purposes.

"As trusted medication experts, we believe pharmacists have an important role to play in the safe and informed use of medical cannabis, and this is the first step in our journey to provide medical cannabis to our patients," Loblaw said in an emailed statement.

Shoppers Drug Mart can now label and test associated products under the health regulator's Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations.

After the production license, companies require a cannabis sales license to dispense medical marijuana.

Canadian cannabis producers in the past few months have been signing up deals with distributors as the country legalizes recreational marijuana in October.

(Reporting by Shanti S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Managers
NameTitle
Galen G. Weston Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sarah Ruth Davis President
Mike Motz Chief Operating Officer
Darren G. Myers Chief Financial Officer
Thomas Charles O'Neill Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LOBLAW COMPANIES LTD-0.06%19 916
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.6.52%39 425
SYSCO CORPORATION20.07%38 094
TESCO14.17%31 030
AHOLD DELHAIZE3.26%27 813
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LTD0.00%26 161
