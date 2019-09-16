Location Sciences : Contract with Vicinity Media

16 September 2019

Location Sciences Group PLC

('Location Sciences' or the 'Company')

Contract with Vicinity Media

Location Sciences announces always-on contract with Vicinity Media to deliver data verification

Location Sciences (AIM: LSAI), the leading mobile location data and intelligence expert, announces a new 12-month contract with Vicinity Media ('Vicinity'), Africa's first premium location-based ad network. The partnership will see Vicinity run verification on all its location impressions.

Vicinity Media initially implemented Verify, Location Sciences' proprietary location verification platform, to carry out an independent audit of its location data. An analysis of over 20 campaigns between March and July 2019 revealed Vicinity Media's clients - including Nando's - are benefitting from near perfect scores on quality and accuracy.

To maintain this standard and provide full transparency to brands over the use of location data in their targeted advertising campaigns, Verify will now be 'always-on' for Vicinity Media's clients.

Mark Slade, CEO of Location Sciences, said:​'Our recent reportfound that on average up to 65% of spend is wasted on poor quality and mistargeted location impressions. As one of the suppliers which is doing an excellent job, Vicinity Media jumped at the opportunity to have its tech audited. It's actually easy to score well in a one-off audit, but Vicinity scored brilliantly time after time. They are obsessed with getting location right and are achieving standout scores.'

Neil Clarence, COO of Vicinity Media, commented:'We welcome full transparency on all analytics, viewability and now location accuracy. We've included Location Sciences in all our campaigns so that our clients can have independent reassurance that they're getting what they pay for. High-quality location ensures performance and ROI.'

Ashleigh Kerr, Digital Marketing Manager at Nando's, commented:'We want to make sure that every advert we deliver is relevant to our customers, and we're delighted to work with a partner that takes accuracy so seriously. All marketers and agencies should expect and demand this independent kitemark.'

About Location Sciences Group PLC:

Location Sciences is the pre-eminent global location verification provider to the $106 billion digital advertising industry. Working in partnership with brands, media agencies and suppliers to reduce ad-wastage and improve the effectiveness of location-based advertising campaigns.

The digital advertising marketplace remains unregulated and un-monitored, with an estimated $19 billion wasted on ad-fraud in 2018. Location Sciences has developed Verify, the world's first independent location verification product. Utilising sophisticated machine learning and pattern recognition technologies Verify detects location ad-fraud and shines a light on location data inaccuracy with the aim of bringing back integrity, transparency and trust to the marketplace.

About Vicinity Media

Vicinity Media is South Africa's leading location based mobile advertising network and technology company. Vicinity's proprietary technology and first party location data ensures advertisers target consumers with greater relevance and that consumers receive communication that enhances the purchase decision making process. World class location technology plus industry leading data mining and application has seen Vicinity grow into a market leader in the mobile AdTech industry.