Location Sciences : Notice of GM

16 March 2020

Location Sciences Group PLC

('Location Sciences' or the 'Company')

General Meeting Attendance

Location Sciences (AIM: LSAI), the leading location data verification company, announces that, in light of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Company is offering shareholders the option of attending the General Meeting to be held at the Company's registered office at 20 Eastbourne Terrace, Paddington, London, W2 6LG on 26 March 2020 at 11.00 a.m. via webinar.

If you wish to attend the General Meeting via webinar, please register in advance by following this link:

https://locationsciences.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_vNzqXAu9TZmALuHZfvwo4g . After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing instructions on how to join.

Shareholders will not be able to vote via the webinar, so all shareholders wishing to attend on this basis must vote prior to the General Meeting by submitting a proxy vote by no later than 11.00 a.m. on 24 March 2020. Details of how to appoint a proxy are set out in the Company's circular to shareholders published on 9 March 2020 ('Circular') and available from the Company's website at https://www.locationsciencesgroup.ai/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/March-2020-Circular-and-Notice-of-General-Meeting.pdf

The General Meeting is being held to approve, amongst other things, the Resolutions related to the Company's Placing announced on 6 March 2020.

Mark Slade, Chief Executive Officer of Location Sciences, commented:'Covid-19 is a concern for all of us and as such we want to minimise any contagion risk while keeping our shareholders fully informed of the progress we are making as a business. Thank you to all our shareholders for their continued support and please stay safe.'

Terms used in this announcement but not otherwise defined have the meanings given to them in the Circular.

