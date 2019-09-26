Location Sciences : Proposed Placing

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

26 September 2019

Location Sciences Group PLC

('Location Sciences' or the 'Company')

Placing to raise a minimum of £0.25 million and up to £0.75 million

Location Sciences (AIM: LSAI), the leading location data verification and analytics company, announces an equity placing to raise a minimum of £0.25 million and up to £0.75 million, before expenses.

Transaction Highlights

- Placing to raise a minimum of £0.25 million and up to £0.75 million, before expenses, through the issue of up to 33,333,333 new Ordinary Shares, in aggregate, to new and existing investors at 2.25 pence per share

- The Placing is being conducted by way of an accelerated bookbuild, to be undertaken by Shore Capital who is acting as broker, which will commence immediately following this announcement

- The Placing Shares are to be issued at 2.25 pence per share which represents a discount of 19.6 per cent. to the Closing Price of 2.80 pence on 25 September 2019

The transaction highlights above and the summary announcement below should be read in conjunction with the full text of the announcement set out below and the appendix at the end of this announcement (the 'Appendix').

Capitalised terms in this announcement are defined as set out at the end of this announcement.

Location Sciences announces that it proposes to raise, in aggregate, a minimum of £0.25 million and up to £0.75 million, before expenses, by way of a placing of up to 33,333,333 new Ordinary Shares (the 'Placing Shares') at 2.25 pence per share (the 'Placing Price').

As initially announced in its trading update of 1 August 2019, the Company expects longer sales cycles than previously envisaged which will, in turn, impact the revenues anticipated to be generated in the near term. The Directors have taken measures to reduce the overheads of the business to maximise shareholder value in the long term, however, the Company is now seeking to raise funds by way of the Placing for working capital purposes.

While the Company confirms that following completion of the Placing it will have sufficient working capital for its medium term operational requirements, it will require further investment in due course. Should the Placing not be successful, the Company will seek alternative sources of funding and, if required, implement further cost control measures. The Company's cash balance as at 30 June 2019 was £1.5 million, and as of 25 September was £1.4 million.

Location Sciences has entered into a placing agreement (the 'Placing Agreement') with Shore Capital which is acting as broker in relation to the Placing. Pursuant to the Placing Agreement, Shore Capital has agreed to use reasonable endeavours to place the Placing Shares with certain new and existing institutional and other investors. The Placing is not underwritten. Further details of the Placing Agreement can be found in the terms and conditions of the Placing contained in the Appendix to this announcement (which forms part of this announcement).

The Placing is subject to the terms and conditions set out below. Shore Capital will commence a bookbuilding process in respect of the Placing (the 'Bookbuild'), which will start with immediate effect following the release of this Announcement. The Placing Shares will, when issued, be credited as fully paid and will rank pari passuwith the Existing Ordinary Shares including the right to receive all future dividends and distributions declared, made or paid by reference to a record date falling after their issue. The Placing Shares will be issued pursuant to the Company's existing share authorities. The Directors reserve the right to increase the size of the Placing, should there be excess demand.

The Company will apply for the Placing Shares to be admitted to trading on AIM. It is expected that Admission will take place and that trading in the Placing Shares will commence at 8.00 a.m. on 3 October 2019.

As part of the Placing, Placing Shares may be issued to certain Placees seeking relief under the Enterprise Investment Scheme and to companies that are approved as Venture Capital Trusts. The Companyhas not received any advance assurance from HMRC as regards whether the Placing Shares will be eligible for EIS tax relief or be capable of being a 'qualifying holding' for the purposes of investment by VCTs. Neither the Company, the Directors nor any of the Company's advisers give any warranty,undertaking or other assurance that any tax reliefs will be, or will continue to be, available and not withdrawn at a later date.The actual availability of EIS relief and qualifying status for VCT purposes would be contingent upon certain conditions being met by both the Company and the relevant investors.Consequently, there is no guarantee that any of the Placing Shares will qualify for EIS relief or be a 'qualifying holding' for the purposes of investment by VCTs.

Shareholders and proposed investors must take, and rely on, their own professional advice in order that they may fully understand how the relief legislation may apply in their individual circumstances.

The timing of the closing of the Bookbuild and allocations shall be at the discretion of Location Sciences and Shore Capital. However, the Bookbuild is expected to close no later than 5.00 p.m. today. Members of the public are not eligible to participate in the Placing.

A further announcement will be made following the close of the Bookbuild.

By choosing to participate in the Placing and by making a verbal offer to acquire Ordinary Shares to be issued under the Placing, investors will be deemed to have read and understood this announcement (including the Appendix) in its entirety and to be making such offer on the terms and subject to the conditions in this announcement, and to be providing the representations, warranties and acknowledgements contained in the Appendix.

Background to, and reasons for, the Placing

In June 2018, the Company launched Verify, the world's first independent and media agnostic location verification solution for the $160 billion digital advertising industry. Since then, customers including the7Stars, Blis Media Limited, Lexus, SITO Mobile and Vicinity Media have been secured and the Company has increased its recurring revenue stream to more than £100,000 per month. While this represents a solid performance, further funding is required to continue the Company's growth.

Current tradingand prospects

Today, the Company announced its interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2019.

The Company's sales run rate in each of July and August was above £100,000 and is set to grow with the addition of new contracts, such as the recently announced Blis partnership. A further uplift of sales is also expected from existing customers during Q4, which encompasses the busy Christmas season for advertisers.

The addition of senior hires with large US media agency and verification experience to the Board, gives the Directors great confidence in the Company's product offering and market strategy. While some of the Company's clients have taken longer to adopt Verify than anticipated, the underlying value proposition is clear and demonstrable. As awareness of the benefits of location verification grows, so too should sales.

Application for admission

Application will be made for the Placing Shares to be admitted to trading on AIM. Dealings in the Placing Shares are expected to commence at 8.00 a.m. on 3 October2019. The Placing Shareswill,when issued, rank pari passuwith the Existing Ordinary Shares.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 ('MAR'), encompassing information relating to the Placing as described above, and is disclosed in accordance with the Company's obligations under Article 17 of MAR.

For further information please contact:

Location Sciences Group PLC via Milk and Honey PR Mark Slade, Chief Executive Officer David Rae, Chief Financial Officer Shore Capital (Nominated Adviser and Broker) Tel: +44 (0)20 7408 4090 Tom Griffiths/David Coaten Andy Crossley Milk & Honey PR Tel: +44 (0)20 3637 7310 Kirsty Leighton Jessica Ballinger

About Location Sciences Group PLC:

Location Sciences is the pre-eminent global location verification provider to the $160 billion digital advertising industry. Working in partnership with brands, media agencies and suppliers to reduce ad-wastage and improve the effectiveness of location-based advertising campaigns.

The digital advertising market place remains unregulated and un-monitored, with an estimated $19 billion wasted on ad-fraud in 2018. Location Sciences has developed Verify, the world's first independent location verification product. Utilising sophisticated machine learning and pattern recognition technologies Verify detects location ad-fraud and shines a light on location data inaccuracy with the aim of bringing back integrity, transparency and trust to the market place.

