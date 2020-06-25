Log in
Flying into the Future: Lockheed Martin PAC-3 MSE Achieves Test Success

06/25/2020 | 02:49pm EDT

DALLAS, June 25, 2020 - A Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) PAC-3 Missile Segment Enhancement (MSE) interceptor successfully detected, tracked and intercepted a tactical ballistic missile target today in a test at White Sands Missile Range, New Mexico.

Today's test verified missile software and hardware component upgrades that enable future performance of the PAC-3 MSE interceptor to keep pace against expanding threats of today and tomorrow.

'We are continuously looking for ways to improve the PAC-3 missile, increase its capabilities and expand the missile's ability to defend against the growing number of potential threats,' said Brenda Davidson, vice president of PAC-3 Programs at Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control. 'Flight tests like this demonstrate Lockheed Martin's commitment to increasing the performance of PAC-3.'

The PAC-3 family of missiles are the only combat proven Hit-to-Kill interceptors that defend against incoming threats, including tactical ballistic missiles, cruise missiles and aircraft. Ten nations - the United States, Qatar, Japan, Romania, Poland, the United Arab Emirates, Sweden, Korea, Bahrain and Germany - have signed agreements to procure PAC-3 MSE interceptors.

For additional information on PAC-3 MSE, visit our website.

About Lockheed Martin

Headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, Lockheed Martin is a global security and aerospace company that employs approximately 110,000 people worldwide and is principally engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration and sustainment of advanced technology systems, products and services.

Disclaimer

Lockheed Martin Corporation published this content on 25 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 June 2020 18:48:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
