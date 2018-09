By Bowdeya Tweh



Lockheed Martin Corp. (LMT) said Thursday its board of directors has increased the company's existing share buyback authorization by $1 billion.

With the latest increase, the total amount remaining under the company's current share repurchase authorization is about $3.7 billion.

Shares in Lockheed Martin are up 1% to $346.36 in afternoon trading.

