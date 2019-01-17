Log in
Lockheed Martin : Announces $50,000 Scholarship for STEM Students in Partnership with Surface Navy Association

01/17/2019

Lockheed Martin Announces $50,000 Scholarship for STEM Students in Partnership with Surface Navy Association

Paul Lemmo, vice president and general manager, Lockheed Martin Integrated Systems and Sensors, Vice Adm. (retired) Lee Gunn, SNA Scholarship chairman, and Capt. (retired) David Chase, who has two children benefitting from an SNA Scholarship

WASHINGTON, D.C., Jan. 17, 2019 - Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) today announced a $50,000 scholarship program for students pursuing a STEM path, in partnership with the Surface Navy Association (SNA).

The scholarship will be $10,000 a year for the next five years. Four students across the nation will receive a $2,500 award each year for financial aid. Recipients of the 2019 scholarship will be announced in the spring.

'Educating and engaging the future of the STEM workforce is of the greatest importance to Lockheed Martin,' said Paul Lemmo, vice president and general manager, Integrated Warfare Systems and Sensors at Lockheed Martin. 'In order for our nation and its allies to remain globally competitive, we must continue to invest in our future and develop a workforce that has the skills necessary to compete in today's high-tech economy.'

As one of the company's priorities for charitable giving, Lockheed Martin donates approximately $12 million a year to STEM education and takes pride in engaging with students through scholarships, as well as mentorship programs, internships, and extracurricular competitions and events.

'It's been a pleasure working with our partners at Lockheed Martin to provide this scholarship for the next generation of STEM professionals,' said Vice Adm. (retired) Lee Gunn, SNA Scholarship Chairman. 'This scholarship program was brought to life by our shared vision, and our shared dedication to shaping the future of security and defense.'

Each year, Lockheed Martin employees volunteer around 115,000 hours to STEM organizations, and over the past five years, the company has donated more than $60 million to STEM education.

Students can apply for the scholarship at http://www.navysna.org/.

To learn more about STEM outreach at Lockheed Martin, visit www.lockheedmartin.com/stem.

Disclaimer

Lockheed Martin Corporation published this content on 17 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2019 01:18:06 UTC
