Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 09/28 10:03:26 pm
345.96 USD   -0.03%
04:38pLOCKHEED MARTIN : Appoints Joseph Rank to Lead Saudi Operations
PR
09/29BOEING : training-jet win is a loss for SC aircraft plant
AQ
09/28LOCKHEED AGREES : Pentagon
RE
Lockheed Martin : Appoints Joseph Rank to Lead Saudi Operations

09/30/2018 | 04:38pm CEST

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Sept. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) today announced Brigadier General (Retired) Joseph (Joe) Rank as the Chief Executive for Lockheed Martin Saudi Arabia. Rank will lead the company's growing business in the Kingdom with responsibilities for building and cultivating key partner relationships and supporting the Kingdom's strategic business pursuits. Rank takes over the position from Alan Chinoda who will be returning to Lockheed Martin based in the United States.

"I am confident that under Joe's leadership we will drive this strategic relationship to greater heights in the Kingdom, supporting Vision 2030, while strengthening regional and global security," said Richard H. (Rick) Edwards, executive vice president of Lockheed Martin International. "Joe brings a wealth of regional knowledge and experience to his new role as our chief executive in Riyadh. He will be an invaluable resource to our local operations as we continue to build new partnerships and grow our footprint in the Kingdom."

"I would also like to thank Alan Chinoda for his outstanding contributions and leadership during his seven years in Saudi Arabia. During Alan's tenure, we have strengthened the Lockheed Martin brand as a trusted defense and security partner to the Kingdom," he added.

Rank recently concluded 31 years of service in the U.S. Army, most recently in the Office of the Secretary of Defense where he served as the acting deputy assistant secretary of defense for Middle East Policy. He has served almost a decade in the region to include positions as senior defense attaché in the United Arab Emirates (2015-2017), Jordan (2011-2014), Lebanon (2010-2011) and Yemen (2004-2006). He speaks Arabic and has a Master of Arts in Islamic Studies from the University of Virginia.

For additional information, visit our website: www.lockheedmartin.com.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin entered the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia with the delivery of the first C-130 Hercules in 1965. Since then, the company has expanded its security portfolio in the Kingdom to include integrated air and missile defense systems, maritime and civilian applications, in addition to providing critical technical support and educational expertise to local industry partners.

Headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, Lockheed Martin is a global security and aerospace company that employs approximately 100,000 people worldwide and is principally engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration and sustainment of advanced technology systems, products and services. This year the company received three Edison Awards for ground-breaking innovations in autonomy, satellite technology and directed energy.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lockheed-martin-appoints-joseph-rank-to-lead-saudi-operations-300721300.html

SOURCE Lockheed Martin


© PRNewswire 2018
