LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION (LMT)
Lockheed Martin : Australia says delivery of F-35 jets not disrupted by September crash

10/13/2018 | 07:49am CEST
A Lockheed Martin F-35 aircraft is seen at the ILA Air Show in Berlin

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - The Australian Defence Force on Saturday said its deliveries of F-35 fighter jets from the United States were still on track, despite the planes being grounded after one of the aircraft crashed in September.

All U.S. and international F-35 jets made by Lockheed Martin Corp were grounded this week so that fuel tubes could be examined in an investigation of the crash on Sept. 28 in South Carolina.

The pause in operations of the warplanes would not "affect the delivery of aircraft to Australia", the ADF said in a statement, according to broadcaster ABC TV.

Australia has taken delivery of nine F-35 jet fighters and has committed to buy 72, with all aircraft expected to be fully operational by 2023. The nine planes remain grounded at a training base in Arizona.

"Australian F-35 aircraft currently based in the United States will return to flying operations once safety inspections are complete," the ADF said.

(Reporting by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Financials ($)
Sales 2018 52 612 M
EBIT 2018 7 126 M
Net income 2018 4 903 M
Debt 2018 12 668 M
Yield 2018 2,51%
P/E ratio 2018 19,09
P/E ratio 2019 17,08
EV / Sales 2018 2,01x
EV / Sales 2019 1,89x
Capitalization 92 913 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 382 $
Spread / Average Target 17%
Managers
NameTitle
Marillyn A. Hewson Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Rodney A. Makoske SVP-Corporate Engineering, Technology & Operations
Bruce L. Tanner Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Nolan Don Archibald Lead Independent Director
Joseph W. Ralston Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION2.05%92 913
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION1.61%103 508
GENERAL DYNAMICS-5.17%57 165
RAYTHEON2.04%54 482
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION-1.48%51 823
BAE SYSTEMS1.95%24 608
