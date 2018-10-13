Lockheed Martin : Australia says delivery of F-35 jets not disrupted by September crash

All U.S. and international F-35 jets made by Lockheed Martin Corp were grounded this week so that fuel tubes could be examined in an investigation of the crash on Sept. 28 in South Carolina.

The pause in operations of the warplanes would not "affect the delivery of aircraft to Australia", the ADF said in a statement, according to broadcaster ABC TV.

Australia has taken delivery of nine F-35 jet fighters and has committed to buy 72, with all aircraft expected to be fully operational by 2023. The nine planes remain grounded at a training base in Arizona.

"Australian F-35 aircraft currently based in the United States will return to flying operations once safety inspections are complete," the ADF said.

(Reporting by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)