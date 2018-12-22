Lockheed Martin : Awarded $1.8 Billion Patriot Contract

By Stephen Nakrosis



Defense contractor Lockheed Martin Corp. (LMT) on Friday announced in had received a $1.8 billion contract to provide Patriot interceptor missiles to the U.S. military and to its allies.

The contract "includes deliveries for the U.S. Army and Foreign Military Sales of PAC-3 and PAC-3 MSE interceptors, launcher modification kits and associated equipment," the company said.

The Patriot missile system is designed to defend against a range of airborne threats.

