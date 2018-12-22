Log in
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION
Lockheed Martin : Awarded $1.8 Billion Patriot Contract

12/22/2018

By Stephen Nakrosis

Defense contractor Lockheed Martin Corp. (LMT) on Friday announced in had received a $1.8 billion contract to provide Patriot interceptor missiles to the U.S. military and to its allies.

The contract "includes deliveries for the U.S. Army and Foreign Military Sales of PAC-3 and PAC-3 MSE interceptors, launcher modification kits and associated equipment," the company said.

The Patriot missile system is designed to defend against a range of airborne threats.

Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

Financials ($)
Sales 2018 53 095 M
EBIT 2018 7 260 M
Net income 2018 5 041 M
Debt 2018 12 481 M
Yield 2018 3,08%
P/E ratio 2018 15,09
P/E ratio 2019 13,54
EV / Sales 2018 1,66x
EV / Sales 2019 1,54x
Capitalization 75 455 M
