Lockheed Martin : Awarded $108 Million for IRST21 Sensor System

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) received a contract for phase II of the F/A-18E/F Super Hornet Block II Infrared Search and Track (IRST) program for the U.S. Navy, awarded by aircraft prime contractor Boeing.

Under this contract, Lockheed Martin will complete development, platform integration, flight test, and qualification of the IRST21® Block II sensor system. These efforts will further enhance IRST21's proven detection, tracking and ranging capabilities in radar-denied environments.

"We are continuing a long legacy of delivering unmatched sensor technologies to our customers around the globe," said Michael Williamson, vice president of Sensors & Global Sustainment at Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control. "The IRST21 sensor system provides U.S. Navy F/A-18E/F operators with superior detection and survivability capabilities."

The IRST21 sensor system uses state of the art infrared search and track technology to passively detect and track airborne threats in radar-denied environments. Contributing to both the U.S. Navy and U.S. Air Force, IRST21 will deliver a critical warfighting capability to meet any threat and directly support U.S. Combatant Commanders' operational demands. Currently, IRST21 is mounted in the nose of the F/A-18E/F's centerline fuel tank and in Legion Pod® for other fighter and on-fighter platforms.

Lockheed Martin's IRST sensor system is in full rate production and has logged more than 300,000 flight hours on the U.S. Navy's F-14 and F/A-18E/F, international F-15 platforms, and the U.S. Air Force's F-15C and F-16.

