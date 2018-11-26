Log in
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION (LMT)

LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION (LMT)
Lockheed Martin : Awarded $108 Million for IRST21 Sensor System

11/26/2018

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) received a contract for phase II of the F/A-18E/F Super Hornet Block II Infrared Search and Track (IRST) program for the U.S. Navy, awarded by aircraft prime contractor Boeing.

Lockheed Martin Logo. (PRNewsfoto/Lockheed Martin)

Under this contract, Lockheed Martin will complete development, platform integration, flight test, and qualification of the IRST21® Block II sensor system. These efforts will further enhance IRST21's proven detection, tracking and ranging capabilities in radar-denied environments.

"We are continuing a long legacy of delivering unmatched sensor technologies to our customers around the globe," said Michael Williamson, vice president of Sensors & Global Sustainment at Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control. "The IRST21 sensor system provides U.S. Navy F/A-18E/F operators with superior detection and survivability capabilities."

The IRST21 sensor system uses state of the art infrared search and track technology to passively detect and track airborne threats in radar-denied environments. Contributing to both the U.S. Navy and U.S. Air Force, IRST21 will deliver a critical warfighting capability to meet any threat and directly support U.S. Combatant Commanders' operational demands. Currently, IRST21 is mounted in the nose of the F/A-18E/F's centerline fuel tank and in Legion Pod® for other fighter and on-fighter platforms.

Lockheed Martin's IRST sensor system is in full rate production and has logged more than 300,000 flight hours on the U.S. Navy's F-14 and F/A-18E/F, international F-15 platforms, and the U.S. Air Force's F-15C and F-16.

For additional information, visit our website: https://www.lockheedmartin.com/IRST21

About Lockheed Martin

Headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, Lockheed Martin is a global security and aerospace company that employs approximately 100,000 people worldwide and is principally engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration and sustainment of advanced technology systems, products and services. This year the company received three Edison Awards for ground-breaking innovations in autonomy, satellite technology and directed energy.

Distribution Statement: NAVAIR Public Release SPR 2018-940 Distribution Statement A -Approved for public release; distribution is unlimited.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lockheed-martin-awarded-108-million-for-irst21-sensor-system-300755059.html

SOURCE Lockheed Martin


© PRNewswire 2018
