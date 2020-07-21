Log in
Nyse  >  Lockheed Martin Corporation    LMT

LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION

(LMT)
  
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 07/21 03:11:02 pm
375.735 USD   +2.79%
02:58pLockheed Martin Boosts 2020 Guidance--Update
DJ
02:19pWall Street gains as investors bet on stimulus
RE
02:17pWall Street gains as investors bet on stimulus
RE
Lockheed Martin Boosts 2020 Guidance--Update

07/21/2020 | 02:58pm EDT

By Doug Cameron

Lockheed Martin Corp. said rising Covid-19 cases are affecting production of its combat jets and missiles in Texas and Florida, impacting an industry that had mostly dodged the financial fallout from the pandemic.

The world's biggest defense company by sales on Tuesday cut its expected deliveries of F-35 aircraft produced in Fort Worth, Texas, by 15% for this year. It also flagged delays in shipments of Hellfire missiles made in Orlando, Fla., because of supply-chain issues as more workers tested positive and others were sent home as a precaution.

The defense industry has been one of the U.S. economy's most-resilient sectors, with its designation as an essential industry allowing plants to avoid shelter-in-place orders. The Pentagon also has accelerated contract payments to help the sector's smaller suppliers.

Lockheed Martin doesn't expect the pandemic to have a material impact on its finances this year, and it raised 2020 sales and profit guidance after reporting a forecast-beating quarterly profit on Tuesday.

The Pentagon has pledged to cover contractors' additional costs from continuing work through the pandemic, and it is seeking more than $10 billion in funding that has yet to be authorized by Congress. The Pentagon's accelerated payments have helped push cash through the supply chain to keep component makers afloat through the pandemic. Lockheed Martin has also continued to hire staff.

Lockheed Martin is estimated by analysts to have incurred $2.5 billion in pandemic-related costs. The company said it assumed such costs would be recovered, as it forecast per-share earnings this year would rise to between $23.75 and $24.05, compared with its previous forecast of $23.65 to $23.95.

The company boosted its order backlog to a record $150 billion during the latest quarter, and Chief Executive Jim Taiclet said it is positioned to weather either a flat or declining defense budget.

Mr. Taiclet, who became CEO last month, said there could be a silver lining from any downturn in defense spending, saying in an interview that merger-and-acquisition opportunities could emerge in areas such as mission systems, as well as partnerships in the 5G network sector.

Lockheed Martin's second-quarter profit rose to $1.63 billion, from $1.42 billion a year earlier, and per-share earnings excluding one-time items climbed to $6.13, above the $5.72 consensus among analysts polled by FactSet. Sales rose to $16.2 billion from $14.4 billion.

The Bethesda, Md.-based company added $1 billion to the top end of its forecast for 2020 sales, which are now expected to be between $63.5 billion and $65 billion, and boosted its closely watched guidance for free cash flow.

Lockheed Martin shares were recently up 3%.

Write to Doug Cameron at doug.cameron@wsj.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
AMERICAN TOWER CORPORATION (REIT) -0.57% 259.01 Delayed Quote.13.36%
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION 3.02% 376.59 Delayed Quote.-6.13%
SILVER 6.79% 21.258 Delayed Quote.8.55%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 63 635 M - -
Net income 2020 6 781 M - -
Net Debt 2020 9 389 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 15,2x
Yield 2020 2,70%
Capitalization 103 B 103 B -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,76x
Nbr of Employees 110 000
Free-Float 99,4%
Technical analysis trends LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATIO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 427,05 $
Last Close Price 365,53 $
Spread / Highest target 36,8%
Spread / Average Target 16,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James D. Taiclet President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Marillyn A. Hewson Executive Chairman
Frank A. St. John Chief Operating Officer
Kenneth R. Possenriede Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Rodney A. Makoske SVP-Corporate Engineering, Technology & Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION-6.13%102 508
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-30.48%92 629
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION-12.35%50 259
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION-17.52%41 629
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-15.55%36 072
BAE SYSTEMS PLC-13.26%19 925
