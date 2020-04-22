Log in
Lockheed Martin : Declares Second Quarter 2020 Dividend

04/22/2020 | 06:40pm EDT

BETHESDA, Md., April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) board of directors has authorized a second quarter 2020 dividend of $2.40 per share. The dividend is payable on June 26, 2020, to holders of record as of the close of business on June 1, 2020.

About Lockheed Martin
Headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, Lockheed Martin Corporation is a global security and aerospace company that employs approximately 110,000 people worldwide and is principally engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration and sustainment of advanced technology systems, products and services. For additional information, visit our website: www.lockheedmartin.com.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lockheed-martin-declares-second-quarter-2020-dividend-301045738.html

SOURCE Lockheed Martin


© PRNewswire 2020
