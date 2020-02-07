Log in
Lockheed Martin Corporation

LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION

(LMT)
Lockheed Martin : Delivers Second KC-130J Aerial Refueler to France's Armée de l'Air

02/07/2020 | 10:18am EST

Lockheed Martin Delivers Second KC-130J Aerial Refueler to France's Armée de l'Air

Armée de l'Air Operates a Fleet of Super Hercules Aircraft and Legacy C-130 Fleet

MARIETTA, Ga., Feb. 7, 2020 - Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) delivered the second of two KC-130J Super Hercules aerial refuelers to representatives from France's Armée de l'Air on Feb. 4, at the company's Aeronautics facility in Marietta, Georgia.

France has received a total of four Super Hercules aircraft - two C-130J-30 combat delivery airlifters and two KC-130J aerial refuelers - through a Foreign Military Sale with the U.S. government. The two C-130J-30 airlifters were delivered in 2017 and 2018, and first KC-130J delivered in September 2019. All of these Super Hercules are operated in conjunction with France's existing C-130H fleet.

'France's C-130 crews have long demonstrated the unmatched and proven performance of the Hercules aircraft in support of critical missions,' said Rod McLean, vice president and general manager, Air Mobility & Maritime Missions at Lockheed Martin. 'This additional KC-130J expands the Armée de l'Air's already robust airlift and refueling resources to not only serve as a national asset, but a global resource as well.'

France is the 17th country to choose the C-130J for its airlift and refueling needs. The C-130J Super Hercules is the most advanced tactical airlifter in operation today, offering superior performance and enhanced capabilities with the range and versatility for every theater of operations and evolving requirements.

As the preeminent tactical aerial refueling tanker, the KC-130J is a battle-tested solution that takes full advantage of the tremendous technological and performance improvements inherent in the C-130J Super Hercules aircraft. A true force multiplier, the KC-130J refuels both fixed wing and rotary wing aircraft as well as conducts rapid ground refueling.

With this delivery, France joins a global community of KC-130J operators. In 2018, Germany announced the acquisition of a C-130J-30/KC-130J fleet, to be operated in partnership with France - making this the first operator relationship of this type in C-130J history.

The C-130J Super Hercules is the global standard in tactical airlift, providing a unique mix of versatility and performance to complete any mission - anytime, anywhere. The Super Hercules worldwide fleet has more than 2 million flight hours and is the airlifter of choice for 20 nations.

For additional information, visit www.lockheedmartin.com/c130.

About Lockheed Martin

Headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, Lockheed Martin is a global security and aerospace company that employs approximately 110,000 people worldwide and is principally engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration and sustainment of advanced technology systems, products and services.

For further information: Stephanie Stinn, APR; +1 678-761-6687; stephanie.stinn@lmco.com

Lockheed Martin Corporation published this content on 07 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2020 15:17:04 UTC
